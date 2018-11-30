PlayStation Flash Sale Live With Huge Discounts For PS4 and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have just happened, but Sony Interactive Entertainment isn’t done quite yet. That’s right, another PlayStation Store flash sale is upon us bringing discounts for both big and small PS4 games. In addition to a slab of PS4 sales, Sony has extended the limited time deals to its other platforms of PS3, PSP, and PS Vita. There are even some sales for PS2 and PS1 classics re-released on PS3 and PS4 in the mix. In other words, there’s something for everybody this time around.

Without further ado, here’s everything on sale:

Videos by ComicBook.com

PS4

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion – $8.99 – 70% Off

Always Sometimes Monsters – $1.99 – 80% Off

Amnesia: Collection – $8.99 – 70% Off’

Aragami – $5.99 – 70% Off

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy – $7.49 – 70% Off

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $14.99 – 70% Off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $14.99 – 70% Off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $20.99 – 70% Off

Battlefield 1 – $4.99 – 75% Off

Battlefield 1 Revolution – $14.99 – 75% Off

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle – $29.99 – 70% Off

Battlefield Bundle – $7.49 – 75% Off

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition – $6.24 – 75% Off

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off

Beholder Complete Edition – $3.74 – 75% Off

Ben 10 – $5.99 – 70% Off

BioShock: The Collection – $14.99 – 75% Off

Birthdays the Beginning – $19.99 – 50% Off

Black Mirror – $11.99 – 70% Off

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $14.99 – 75% Off

Broforce – $3.74 – 75% Off

Bully – $8.99 – 40% Off

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $7.99 – 60% Off

Butcher – $2.99 – 70% Off

Butcher Special Edition Bundle – $3.24 – 75% Off

ClusterTruck – $2.99 – 80% Off

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – $14.99 – 70% Off

Danger Zone – $4.49 – 70% Off

Dangerous Golf – $5.99 – 70% Off

Dark Rose Valkyrie – $5.99 – 80% Off

Dead Rising – $5.99 – 70% Off

Dead Rising 2 – $5.99 – 70% Off

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – $5.99 – 70% Off

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $14.87 – 75% Off

The Disney Afternoon Collection – $4.99 – 75% Off

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition – $9.99 – 75% Off

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off

The Dwarves – $11.99 – 70% Off

EA Family Bundle – $11.99 – 70% Off

Earthfall – $17.99 – 40 %Off

Earthfall Deluxe – $23.99 – 40% Off

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $17.99 – 70% Off

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – $11.99 – 60% Off

Fe – $5.99 – 70% Off

Goosebumps: The Game – $4.49 – 70% Off

Grand Kingdom – $14.99 – 50% Off

Gravity Rush 2 – $5.99 – 70% Off

Guts & Glory – $4.49 – 70% Off

Hasbro Family Fun Pack: Conquest Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off

Hello Neighbor – $8.99 – 70% Off

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition – $9.89 – 34% Off

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard – $8.99 – 70% Off

Human: Fall Flat – $5.99 – 60% Off

Hunting Simulator – $9.99 – 75% Off

Inversus Deluxe – $4.49 – 70% Off

L.A. Noire – $19.99 – 50% Off

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – $6.89 – 70% Off

Mafia III – $9.99 – 75% Off

Mafia III Deluxe Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off

Manhunt – $8.99 – 40% Off

Marooners – $2.99 – 70% Off

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Recruit Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off

Mass Effect: Andromeda Standard Recruit Edition – $8.99 – 70% Off

Max Payne – $8.99 – 40% Off

Megadimension Neptunia VII – $11.99 – 60% Off

Metal Slug Anthology – $5.99 – 70% Off

Metal Slug XX – $5.99 – 70% Off

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $5.99 – 70% Off

Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $5.99 – 70% Off

Mother Russia Bleeds – $3.74 – 75% Off

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – $7.49 – 75% Off

Natural Doctrine – $5.99 – 60% Off

Need for Speed – $5.99 – 70% Off

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – $7.49 – 70% Off

Need for Speed Payback – $11.99 – 70% Off

Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition – $17.99 – 70% Off

Need for Speed Rivals – $5.99 – 70% Off

Nidhogg 2 – $4.49 – 70% Off

Not A Hero – $2.59 – 80% Off

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $17.99 – 70% Off

Omega Quintet – $5.99 – 80% Off

The Order: 1886 – $5.99 – 70% Off

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition – $4.49 – 70% Off

Plague Inc: Evolved – $4.49 – 70% Off

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare – $5.99 – 70% Off

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Frosty Standard Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off

Primal Carnage: Extinction – $3.99 – 80% Off

Prison Architect: Escape Mode Bundle – $11.69 – 70% Off

Prison Architect: PlayStation 4 Edition – $7.49 – 70% Off

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness – $14.99 – 50% Off

Pure Chess Complete Bundle – $5.99 – 70% Off

The Raven Remastered – $8.99 – 70% Off

Rayman Legends – $9.99 – 75% Off

R.B.I. Baseball 18 – $5.99 – 70% Off

Red Dead Revolver – $8.99 – 40% Off

Ronin – $1.99 – 80% Off

Rugby 18 – $14.99 – 75% Off

School Girl/Zombie Hunter – $11.99 – 70% Off

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – $24.99 – 50% Off

Shadow Warrior – $7.49 – 75% Off

The Shadow Warrior Collection – $17.99 – 70% Off

Sine Mora EX – $5.99 – 70% Off

Skulls of the Shogun – $2.99 – 70% Off

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.99 – 80% Off

SpeedRunners – $2.99 – 70% Off

Steredenn: Binary Stars – $3.89 – 70% Off

Strider – $2.99 – 80% Off

Super Mega Baseball 2 – $8.99 – 70% Off

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition – $9.99 – 80% Off

The Technomancer – $9.99 – 75% Off

Terraria: PS4 Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs – $14.99 – 70% Off

Trials Fusion – $5.99 – 70% Off

Trials Fusion: Awesome Max Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off

Tricky Towers – $4.49 – 70% Off

Tyr: Chains of Valhalla – $3.29 – 70% Off

Uno – $2.99 – 70% Off

Unravel – $4.99 – 75% Off

Unravel Two – $7.99 – 60% Off

Unravel Yarny Bundle – $14.99 – 50% Off

The Warriors – $8.99 – 40% Off

Watch Dogs 2 – $17.99 – 70% Off

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition – $20.99 – 70% Off

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition – $29.99 – 70% Off

WRC Collection – $27.49 – 75% Off

XCOM 2 – $14.99 – 75% Off

XCOM 2 Collection – $34.99 – 65% Off

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $18.74 – 75% Off

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $14.99 – 70% Off

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $11.99 – 70% Off

PlayStation VR

Archangel – $8.99 – 70% Off

Catlateral Damage – $2.99 – 70% Off

Creed: Rise to Glory – $8.99 – 70% Off

Eagle Flight – $5.99 – 70% Off

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – $17.99 – 70% Off (can be played on PS4 as well)

The Solus Project $5.99 – 70% Off (can be played on PS4 as well)

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $5.99 -70% Off (can be played on PS4 as well)

Trackmania Turbo – $9.99 – 75% Off (can be played on PS4 as well)

Ultrawings – $7.49 – 70% Off

PlayStation Vita

Amnesia: Memories – $2.99 – 70% Off

Criminal Girls: Invite Only – $9.99 – 50% Off

Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors – $9.99 – 50% Off

Dustforce – $2.99 – 70% Off

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $11.99 – 70% Off

Grand Kingdom – $14.99 – 50% Off

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms – $7.99 – 80% Off

Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds – $5.99 – 80% Off

Htolniq: The Firefly Diary – $4.99 – 50% Off

Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart – $5.99 – 70% Off

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1 – $5.99 – 70% Off

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2 – $5.99 – 70% Off

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation – $8.99 – 70% Off

Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed – $5.99 – 70% Off

Mary Skelter: Nightmares – $7.99 – 80% Off

MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies – $5.99 – 70% Off

MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death- $2.99 – 70% Off

Monster Monpiece – $2.99 – 70% Off

Natural Doctrine – $5.99 – 60% Off

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $11.99 – 70% Off

Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy – $9.99 – 50% Off

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy- $9.99 – 50% Off

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness – $14.99 – 50% Off

Sid Meier’s Civilazation Revolution 2 Plus – $4.99 – 75% Off

Street Fighter X Tekken – $5.99 – 85% Off

Superdimension Neptune vs Sega Hard Girls – $5.99 – 70% Off

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs – $11.99 – 70% Off

Trillion: God of Destruction – $1.99 – 80% Off

Yomawari: Night Alone/Htolniq: The Firefly Diary – $14.99 – 50% Off

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $11.99 – 70% Off

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $11.99 – 70% Off

Crossbuy Support:

PS4/Vita Cosmic Star Heroine – $4.49 – 70% Off

PS4/Vita Downwell – $1.24 – 75% Off

PS4/Vita Hatoful Boyfriend – $1.99 – 80% Off

PS4/Vita Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star – $1.99 – 80% Off

PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami – $2.49 – 75% Off

PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $3.74 – 75% Off

PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami Collection – $4.99 – 75% Off

PS4/Vita Lichtspeer – $2.49 – 75% Off

PS4/Vita Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition OST Combo – $3.24 – 75% Off

PS4/PS3/Vita Metal Slug 3 – $4.49 – 70% Off

PS4/Vita Nidhogg – $2.99 – 80% Off

PS4/Vita Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $2.99 – 80% Off

PS4/Vita Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $7.49 – 70% Off

PS4/PS3 Starwhal – $3.59 – 70% Off

PS4/Vita Super Meat Boy – $1.49 – 90% Off

PS4/PS3 Super Mega Baseball – $2.99 – 85% Off

PS4/Vita Titan Souls $3.74 – 75% Off

For the sales on PS2/PS1 classics, PSP, and PS3 games, click here. It’s important to note, the flash sale is scheduled to end on December 3, so if you’re reading this past said date, this deals will no longer be live.

Thanks, Reset Era.