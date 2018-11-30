PlayStation Flash Sale Live With Huge Discounts For PS4 and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have just happened, but Sony Interactive Entertainment isn’t done quite yet. That’s right, another PlayStation Store flash sale is upon us bringing discounts for both big and small PS4 games. In addition to a slab of PS4 sales, Sony has extended the limited time deals to its other platforms of PS3, PSP, and PS Vita. There are even some sales for PS2 and PS1 classics re-released on PS3 and PS4 in the mix. In other words, there’s something for everybody this time around.
Without further ado, here’s everything on sale:
PS4
- Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Always Sometimes Monsters – $1.99 – 80% Off
- Amnesia: Collection – $8.99 – 70% Off’
- Aragami – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy – $7.49 – 70% Off
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $20.99 – 70% Off
- Battlefield 1 – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Battlefield 1 Revolution – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Battlefield Anniversary Bundle – $29.99 – 70% Off
- Battlefield Bundle – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition – $6.24 – 75% Off
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Beholder Complete Edition – $3.74 – 75% Off
- Ben 10 – $5.99 – 70% Off
- BioShock: The Collection – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Birthdays the Beginning – $19.99 – 50% Off
- Black Mirror – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Broforce – $3.74 – 75% Off
- Bully – $8.99 – 40% Off
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Butcher – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Butcher Special Edition Bundle – $3.24 – 75% Off
- ClusterTruck – $2.99 – 80% Off
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Danger Zone – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Dangerous Golf – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Dark Rose Valkyrie – $5.99 – 80% Off
- Dead Rising – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Dead Rising 2 – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Dead Rising Triple Pack – $14.87 – 75% Off
- The Disney Afternoon Collection – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off
- The Dwarves – $11.99 – 70% Off
- EA Family Bundle – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Earthfall – $17.99 – 40 %Off
- Earthfall Deluxe – $23.99 – 40% Off
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Fe – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Goosebumps: The Game – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Grand Kingdom – $14.99 – 50% Off
- Gravity Rush 2 – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Guts & Glory – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack: Conquest Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Hello Neighbor – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Hitman: Game of the Year Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition – $9.89 – 34% Off
- Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Human: Fall Flat – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Hunting Simulator – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Inversus Deluxe – $4.49 – 70% Off
- L.A. Noire – $19.99 – 50% Off
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – $6.89 – 70% Off
- Mafia III – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Manhunt – $8.99 – 40% Off
- Marooners – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Recruit Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Standard Recruit Edition – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Max Payne – $8.99 – 40% Off
- Megadimension Neptunia VII – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Metal Slug Anthology – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Metal Slug XX – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Mother Russia Bleeds – $3.74 – 75% Off
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Natural Doctrine – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Need for Speed – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – $7.49 – 70% Off
- Need for Speed Payback – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Need for Speed Rivals – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Nidhogg 2 – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Not A Hero – $2.59 – 80% Off
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Omega Quintet – $5.99 – 80% Off
- The Order: 1886 – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Plague Inc: Evolved – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Frosty Standard Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Primal Carnage: Extinction – $3.99 – 80% Off
- Prison Architect: Escape Mode Bundle – $11.69 – 70% Off
- Prison Architect: PlayStation 4 Edition – $7.49 – 70% Off
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness – $14.99 – 50% Off
- Pure Chess Complete Bundle – $5.99 – 70% Off
- The Raven Remastered – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Rayman Legends – $9.99 – 75% Off
- R.B.I. Baseball 18 – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Red Dead Revolver – $8.99 – 40% Off
- Ronin – $1.99 – 80% Off
- Rugby 18 – $14.99 – 75% Off
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – $24.99 – 50% Off
- Shadow Warrior – $7.49 – 75% Off
- The Shadow Warrior Collection – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Sine Mora EX – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Skulls of the Shogun – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.99 – 80% Off
- SpeedRunners – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Steredenn: Binary Stars – $3.89 – 70% Off
- Strider – $2.99 – 80% Off
- Super Mega Baseball 2 – $8.99 – 70% Off
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition – $9.99 – 80% Off
- The Technomancer – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Terraria: PS4 Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Trials Fusion – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Trials Fusion: Awesome Max Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Tricky Towers – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Tyr: Chains of Valhalla – $3.29 – 70% Off
- Uno – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Unravel – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Unravel Two – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Unravel Yarny Bundle – $14.99 – 50% Off
- The Warriors – $8.99 – 40% Off
- Watch Dogs 2 – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition – $20.99 – 70% Off
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition – $29.99 – 70% Off
- WRC Collection – $27.49 – 75% Off
- XCOM 2 – $14.99 – 75% Off
- XCOM 2 Collection – $34.99 – 65% Off
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $18.74 – 75% Off
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $11.99 – 70% Off
PlayStation VR
- Archangel – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Catlateral Damage – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Creed: Rise to Glory – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Eagle Flight – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – $17.99 – 70% Off (can be played on PS4 as well)
- The Solus Project $5.99 – 70% Off (can be played on PS4 as well)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $5.99 -70% Off (can be played on PS4 as well)
- Trackmania Turbo – $9.99 – 75% Off (can be played on PS4 as well)
- Ultrawings – $7.49 – 70% Off
PlayStation Vita
- Amnesia: Memories – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Criminal Girls: Invite Only – $9.99 – 50% Off
- Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors – $9.99 – 50% Off
- Dustforce – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Grand Kingdom – $14.99 – 50% Off
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms – $7.99 – 80% Off
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds – $5.99 – 80% Off
- Htolniq: The Firefly Diary – $4.99 – 50% Off
- Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1 – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2 – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares – $7.99 – 80% Off
- MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies – $5.99 – 70% Off
- MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death- $2.99 – 70% Off
- Monster Monpiece – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Natural Doctrine – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy – $9.99 – 50% Off
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy- $9.99 – 50% Off
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness – $14.99 – 50% Off
- Sid Meier’s Civilazation Revolution 2 Plus – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Street Fighter X Tekken – $5.99 – 85% Off
- Superdimension Neptune vs Sega Hard Girls – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Trillion: God of Destruction – $1.99 – 80% Off
- Yomawari: Night Alone/Htolniq: The Firefly Diary – $14.99 – 50% Off
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $11.99 – 70% Off
Crossbuy Support:
- PS4/Vita Cosmic Star Heroine – $4.49 – 70% Off
- PS4/Vita Downwell – $1.24 – 75% Off
- PS4/Vita Hatoful Boyfriend – $1.99 – 80% Off
- PS4/Vita Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star – $1.99 – 80% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami – $2.49 – 75% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $3.74 – 75% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami Collection – $4.99 – 75% Off
- PS4/Vita Lichtspeer – $2.49 – 75% Off
- PS4/Vita Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition OST Combo – $3.24 – 75% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Metal Slug 3 – $4.49 – 70% Off
- PS4/Vita Nidhogg – $2.99 – 80% Off
- PS4/Vita Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $2.99 – 80% Off
- PS4/Vita Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $7.49 – 70% Off
- PS4/PS3 Starwhal – $3.59 – 70% Off
- PS4/Vita Super Meat Boy – $1.49 – 90% Off
- PS4/PS3 Super Mega Baseball – $2.99 – 85% Off
- PS4/Vita Titan Souls $3.74 – 75% Off
For the sales on PS2/PS1 classics, PSP, and PS3 games, click here. It’s important to note, the flash sale is scheduled to end on December 3, so if you’re reading this past said date, this deals will no longer be live.
