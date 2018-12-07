PlayStation Store Game Awards Sale Slashes Prices On Nominees and More

As Nintendo and Microsoft have done with their respective sales, Sony has also begun slashing a few prices in time for tonight’s Game Awards, with a number of reasonable discounts across the board for nominees and other games.

What’s more, these discounts look like they apply across the board to both regular users and PlayStation Plus subscribers alike, so no matter where you’re coming from, you’ll be able to save a few bucks on some particular favorites!

The sale offers up to 40 percent off of a number of titles, from now through December 11 at 8 AM PDT. So head on over to the PlayStation Store and get some shopping done! You’ll find the best deals below!

NBA 2K19, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and More

Destiny 2: Forsaken- $29.99

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition- $49.99

NBA 2K19- $29.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition- $67.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection- $35.99

Battlefield V- $35.99

Grand Theft Auto V- $19.79

Dragon Quest XI: Digital Edition of Light- $41.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4- $47.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken and Annual Pass- $59.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition- $89.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection- $69.99

FIFA 19- $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $14.99

Donut County- $9.09

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition- $89.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Edition- $44.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition- $17.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition- $116.99

Fallout 4- $14.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition- $23.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition- $32.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition- $69.59

Dead Cells- $19.99

Doom- $14.99

Far Cry 5- $23.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Great White Shark Card- $37.39

A Way Out- $20.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season- $5.09

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey- $40.19

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Digital Deluxe Edition- $34.99

Persona 5- $24.99

Monster Hunter World- $24.99

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition- $9.99

Monster Hunter World: Digital Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Street Fighter V- $7.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition- $19.79

Banner Saga 3- $19.99

No Man’s Sky- $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, FIFA 19 and More

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition- $64.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition- $77.99

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition- $19.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4- $29.99

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition- $44.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition- $26.99

Mega Man 11- $23.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition- $53.59

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle- $37.49

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Deluxe Edition- $52.49

Dishonored 2- $13.19

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition- $27.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition- $24.99

Tooth and Tail- $14.99

Battlefield V: Deluxe Edition- $47.99

Celeste- $13.99

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition- $29.99

Far Cry 4- $11.99

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition- $17.99

FIFA 19 Champions Edition- $39.99

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition- $49.99

Moss (PlayStation VR)- $19.79

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard- $14.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider- $29.99

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition- $59.99

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Digital Edition- $44.99

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories- $22.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition- $38.99

Valiant Hearts: The Great War- $5.99

What Remains of Edith Finch- $9.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $19.79

Get these great deals while you can!