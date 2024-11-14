PlayStation Store Gift Cards Get Rare Discount Ahead of Black Friday

If you’re looking for a good gift for a PlayStation fan and don’t quite know what game to get them, a PlayStation Store gift card is a pretty great option. While Black Friday is still over two weeks away, Amazon has a rare discount on PlayStation Store gift cards, dropping the price by 10%. All denominations seem to be included in the sale, ranging from $10 cards (which currently cost $9), going all the way up to $250 (priced at $225). Chances are, you’re not going to find a better deal on gift cards for the PlayStation Store before the end of the year, so those interested might want to grab the offer right here.

PlayStation Store Gift Card

It should be noted that these deals are for digital codes, and physical gift cards will not be mailed out to the buyer. For gift givers that might not be familiar with the PlayStation Store, it’s a digital storefront where users can directly download digital games to their PS4 or PS5 console. This includes everything from smaller games not sold in physical stores, to the same full priced games you’d find in a Walmart or Target. It also works for add-ons to existing games, like the downloadable content for Marvel’s Spider-Man. Basically, if you’re not sure what game to get someone, this is your best option. Not only can the funds from a PlayStation Store gift card be spent on downloading games, they can also be put towards memberships for PlayStation Plus, as well.

The end of 2024 has been pretty strong for PS5, with the releases of Astro Bot, Silent Hill 2, and Until Dawn giving the console some big exclusives to enjoy. Next year already promises to be an exciting one for PlayStation owners. While the company hasn’t announced much in terms of exclusives, there are some big third-party games on the way, including titles like Grand Theft Auto VI, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Monster Hunter Wilds. There’s also Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will be a timed exclusive on Xbox next month, but will arrive on PS5 sometime next year.

A number of video game discounts and deals have started to come out in the lead up to Black Friday. What was once a single day of shopping has essentially turned into a month-long festival of deals, which is probably for the best for everyone. At this time, we don’t know how long this deal will last on PlayStation Store gift cards, so readers interested in claiming the offer should act quickly. It should be noted that the deal is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, so if you don’t have a subscription, you won’t be able to get the 10% discount.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this deal on PlayStation Store gift cards? Are you looking for a gift for a PlayStation fan in your life?