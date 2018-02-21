PlayStation Store Global Update This Week Now Live, Don’t Miss Out

Every week, the team over at Sony updates their users on what’s new and good on the PlayStation platform. This includes pre-orders, PlayStation Plus games, PlayStation 4 and 3 games, PlayStation Vita, and more. It’s a great way for gamers to catch up on what’s happening with the esteemed console of choice while also checking out the great deals also happening on the PlayStation Network.

As usual, it’s split between the North American Update, the European Update, and the Asia Update. Each region offers their own unique deals and games available, and this breakdown will make it a little bit easier to see what’s new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s get started.

North America Update

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Knack (PS4)

Rime (PS4)

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Spelunker HD (PS3)

Mugen Souls Z (PS3)

Exiles End (Vita)

Grand Kingdom (PS4, Vita)

Pre-Orders

Gravel ($49.99)(out 2-27)

Gravel Special Edition ($69.99)(out 2-27)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET ($59.99)(out 2-23)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition ($84.99)(out 2-23)

PSVR Games

CubeWorks ($9.99)

Drunkn Bar Fight ($11.99)

Knockout League ($29.99)

Pop-up Pilgrims ($14.99)

Sprint Vector ($29.99/PS+ $20.99)



PS4 Demos

Crossing Souls

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1

RiftStar Raiders

PS4 Games

Aegis Defenders ($19.99)

Crossing Souls ($11.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Digital Deluxe Edition with Bonus ($84.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 with Bonus ($59.99)

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

The Fall Bundle ($16.78)

The Fall Part 2 ($16.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance ($59.99)

Mahjong Carnival ($6.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame ($59.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition ($69.99)

Pinstripe ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Schact ($13.49)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia – Launch Bundle ($59.99)

South Park: The Stick of Truth ($29.99)

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1 ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] ($49.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Aegis Defenders: All DLC Pack ($2.99)

Awesomenauts Assemble! DLC ($4.99 and up)

Battlefield 1: Turning Tides ($14.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9: Season Pass ($24.99)

Euro Fishing: Bergsee ($10.99)

Gems of War PS+ Starter Pack (Free for PS+)

GWENT — Lunar New Year Bundle ($32.99)

Injustice 2 TMNT (Available for Ultimate Edition)

Ironcast Commander Pack ($4.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past ($4.99)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2: Marvel’s Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack ($2.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – Season Pass ($14.99)

Monster Energy Supercross -Credits Multiplier ($4.99)

Monster Energy Supercross -Additional Icons & Buttpatches ($0.99)

Monster Energy Supercross -Themed Liveries and Tracksuits ($3.99)

NASCAR Heat 2 2018 Season Update ($9.99)

Need for Speed™ Payback – Fortune Valley Map Shortcuts ($4.99)

NFS Payback: MINI JCW Countryman & Infiniti Q60 S ($3.99)

Spintires: MudRunner – The Valley DLC

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] DLC ($1.99 and up)

PS3 Games

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] ($39.99)

PS3 Add on content

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] DLC ($1.99 and up)

PS Vita Games

The Longest 5 Minutes ($39.99)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] ($39.99)

European Update

European Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Knack (PS4)

Rime (PS4)

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Spelunker HD (PS3)

Mugen Souls Z (PS3)

Exiles End (Vita)

Grand Kingdom (PS4, Vita)

PS4 Games

Skyforge: Silver Armored Warfare Pack

Skyforge: Gold Armored Warfare Pack

Skyforge: Platinum Armored Warfare Pack

Pinstripe

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Dynasty Warriors 9 Digital Deluxe Edition with Bonus

Dynasty Warriors 9 with Bonus

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

Pop-Up Pilgrims

Sprint Vector

Awesomenauts Assemble! Fully Loaded Pack

Awesomenauts Assemble! Fully Loaded Collector’s Pack

Rocket’s Renegades – Awesomenauts Assemble! Character Pack

Crossing Souls

Schacht

The Fall Bundle (Not in Bahrain, Finland, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi, Turkey, UAE)

The Fall Part 2: Unbound (Not in Bahrain, Finland, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi, Turkey, UAE)

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1 – DEMO

Mahjong Carnival

Mr. Massagy

Slice, Dice & Rice (Not in Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE)

Bleed 2

Secret of Mana

Fe

Metal Gear Survive open beta

PS Vita Games

Secret of Mana

The Longest Five Minutes

PS4 DLC

Battlefield 1 Turning Tides

Dynasty Warriors 9 Season Pass

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Treasures of the Past

Monster Energy Supercross Season Pass Credits Multiplier Additional Icons & Buttpatches Themed Liveries and Tracksuits

NFS Payback MINI JCW Countryman & Infiniti Q60 S Payback Infinity Q60 S MINI John Cooper Works Countryman

Injustice 2 TMNT

Spintires – MudRunner The Valley DLC

Skyforge Immortal Love Pack

Fortnite Battle Royale PlayStation®Plus Celebration Pack

Sticker Set Street Fighter V Set

Monster Hunter Gesture Hadoken! Shoryuken!



Japan, Hong Kong & South East Asia Update

Japan Update

Pre-orders

Secret of Mana (¥5,184)(out 2-15)

PS4 Games

ABZÛ (¥2,424/PS+ ¥2,181)

ACA NEOGEO BLAZING STAR (¥823)

Aegis Defenders (¥2,200)

Crossing Souls (¥1,600)

Dragon’s Crown Pro (¥7,980)

Dragon’s Crown Pro Royal Package (¥12,800)

Dragon Quest Series Mega Pack (HK$1,018)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 (¥7,581)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Digital Deluxe Edition (¥10,822)

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition (¥10,584)

Hand of Fate 2 (¥2,682)

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 (¥1,350)

Shadow of the Colossus (¥5,292)

Shadow of the Colossus Digital Deluxe (¥6,372)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET (¥8,856)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Premium Edition (¥12,096)

Transcripted (¥800)

PS Vita Games

Hyper assemblage 1st bullet (¥3,980)

Hong Kong Update

Pre-orders

FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Complete Edition (HK$450)(out 2-27)

FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Complete Collector’s Edition (HK$750)(out 2-27)

FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Starter Edition (HK$150)(out 2-27)

GUNGRAVE VR (HK$204)(out 2-22)

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO BLAZING STAR (HK$62)

Batman – The Telltale Series – Episode 1: Realm of Shadows (HK$39)

Bleed 2 (HK$117)

Dragon’s Crown Pro (HK$390)

Dragon’s Crown Pro Royal Package (HK$717)

Dragon Quest Series Mega Pack (HK$1,018)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 (HK$440)(out 2-8)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Digital Deluxe Edition (HK$662)

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition (HK$629)

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 (HK$68.80)

Little Triangle (HK$78/PS+ HK$62.40)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET (HK$479)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Premium Edition (HK$679)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] (HK$388)

Wrap-up

Final Fantasy is dominating the Japan & Hong Kong region, and there are a few highly anticipated releases coming available for the west as well. One of the most eagerly awaited titles is now available and is our wrap-up recommendation.

If you haven’t heard of Kingdom Come: Deliverance yet, the super-realistic medieval MMORPG is not for the faint of heart. The consequence heavy storyline, the rough environments that must be survived – it’s a game that is based upon challenge and a truly rewarding gaming experience. For the official description of Kingdom Come: Deliverance:

You’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!

Bohemia – located in the heart of Europe, the region is rich in culture, silver, and sprawling castles. The death of its beloved ruler, Emperor Charles IV, has plunged the kingdom into dark times: war, corruption, and discord are tearing this jewel of the Holy Roman Empire apart.

One of Charles’ sons, Wenceslas, has inherited the crown. Unlike his father, Wenceslas is a naive, self-indulgent, unambitious monarch. His half-brother and King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox, senses weakness in Wenceslas. Feigning good will, Sigismund travels to Bohemia and kidnaps his half-brother. With no king on the throne, Sigismund is now free to plunder Bohemia and seize its riches.

In the midst of this chaos, you’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the few survivors of this massacre.

Without a home, family, or future you end up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who is forming a resistance against the invasion. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.