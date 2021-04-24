PlayStation Store Games for PS3, PSP, and PS Vita Can be Purchased via Web Browser Again

✖

Even though PlayStation seemed to have permanently removed the ability to purchase games from previous generations on the PlayStation Store via the web in an update just a few weeks back, it looks like some fans have already found a new workaround. The solution, which isn't a complicated one in the slightest, means that those looking to buy new titles from the marketplace shouldn't have to do so through each PlayStation platform's specific storefront any longer.

The maneuver which allows those looking to access the old iteration of the PlayStation Store on the web simply requires a basic browser plugin. The specific plugin that has been created is only for Firefox at this moment, but there could be new solutions for other browsers that arrive in the coming weeks. Once you install this add-on for yourself, you should be able to then visit the PlayStation Store on your own computer and buy games in the same manner that you once could.

Oh. My. God.

So, and this makes sense, the old web Playstation store wasn't taken down as much as they just got rid of a few HTML files to prevent you from access the APIs. So someone made a Firefox plugin to restore it. AND IT WORKS.https://t.co/30enQtMBT4@DelistedGames pic.twitter.com/QzMemfqCMc — Chris Glass (@TheChrisGlass) April 23, 2021

This is specifically helpful for older PlayStation platforms such as the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable (PSP), and PlayStation Vita. Although Sony announced earlier this week that it wouldn't be shutting down the PS3 and Vita storefronts later this summer like it originally intended -- the PSP store is still scheduled to go away in early July -- the only manner in which you can still buy games for those platforms is via the native hardware. And to put it kindly, the PS3 and Vita haven't aged all that gracefully when it comes to the PlayStation Store interface on each device. To now be able to browse the store via a PC once again should streamline the purchasing process greatly.

It remains to be seen if Sony will find yet another manner in which to prevent customers from buying games in this new workaround. As such, if you have been looking to snag a few games on any of PlayStation's legacy devices and you'd prefer to do it the easy way, here's your opportunity to do so.