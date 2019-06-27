New PlayStation Store Sale Features Big Discounts For A Ton of PS4 Games

Almost every week this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment has dropped a new PlayStation Store sale, and this week is no different. This one is for PlayStation Plus subscribers and offers over 300 discounts across PS4, PlayStation VR, and other PlayStation systems. The sale isn’t brimming with big games or the deepest discounts, but it’s got a good mix of big games and smaller gems all with decent to great discounts.

As always, you can find the sale in its entirety to sift through right HERE. If you don’t have time to go through 300 games yourself, don’t worry, you don’t have to. You can find the highlights of the sale, below, listed in alphabetical order. Now, it’s important to note the list below isn’t extensive, so if you don’t see anything you like, make sure you give the whole sale a gander. Most of the big games are represented, but there are some great indies that have been left out.

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion — $9.99

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag — $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — $99.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins — $17.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass — $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — $14.99

Assassin’s Creed The Enzo Collection — $12.49

Assassin’s Creed Unity — $8.99

Battlefield 4 — $4.99

BlazeBlue: Central Fiction — $17.99

Brawlout — $9.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered — $4.99

Call ot Cthulhu — $19.99

Conan Exiles — $24.99

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition — $14.99

Dragon Age: Game of the Year Edition — $9.99

Earth Defense Force 5 — $29.99

Elite Dangerous — $14.99

Far Cry 3 — $14.99

Far Cry 4 — $11.99

Far Cry Primal — $14.99

Fe — $4.99

Gucamelee 2 — $9.99

Jurassic World Evolution — 24.99

Lords of Fallen — $3.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7.49

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden — $20.99

MXGP Pro — $12.49

Need for Speed — $4.99

Need for Speed Payback — $9.99

Need for Speed Rivals — $4.99

Override: Mech City Brawl — $7.99

Slime Rancher — $9.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole — $14.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth — $14.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew — $9.99

Star Wars Battlefront II — $6.24

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition — $4.99

The Invisible Hour — $14.99

Titanfall 2 — Ultimate Edition — $7.49

Tropico 5 — $5.99

Unravel — $4.99

Unravel 2 — $4.99

Vampyr — $17.99

Watch Dogs 1 and 2 — $20.99

