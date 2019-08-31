PlayStation Store Sale: Best PS4 Deals This Week

This week, there’s hundreds and hundreds of PS4 games discounted over on the PlayStation Store. And a lot of its filler, but there’s also quite a few notable discounts and some downright steals as well. So, we figured we’d make it easy for you by trimming the fat. That said, there’s still plenty of PS4 games worth buying, from big AAA games to critically-acclaimed indies.
Below, you can find a list of all of the notable discounts, organized in alphabetical order. Of course, there’s plenty more games on sale than this list, but if you don’t have time to sift through every sale, then this list is for you.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Abzu — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Accel World vs. Sword Art Online — $14 — Save 75 percent
- Alien Isolation — $14 — Save 60 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition — $48 — Save 60 percent
- Baja: Edge of Control — $6 — Save 80 percent
- Banner Saga Trilogy — $20 — Save 60 percent
- Batman: Arkham Collection — $24 — Save 60 percent
- BioShock: The Collection — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights — $18 — Save 70 percent
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Call of Duty: Ghost Gold Edition — $20 — Save 67 percent
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare — $20 — Save 67 percent
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashes — $6 — Save 70 percent
- Chroma Squad — $4 — Save 75 percent
- Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled — $30 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled Oxide Edition — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut — $6 — Save 60 percent
- Dues Ex: Mankind Divided — $4 — Save 85 percent
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Digimon World: Next Order — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Dirt 4 — $12 — Save 80 percent
- Dirty Rally 2.0 — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse — $10 — Save 75 percent
- Dying Light — $14 — Save 30 percent
- Fallout 76 — $30 — Save 50 percent
- Fallout 76: Tercentennial Edition — $40 — Save 50 percent
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise — $24 — Save 60 percent
- God Eater: Resurrection — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Guacamelee 2 — $8 — Save 60 percent
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode — $13 — Save 75 percent
- Hitman 2 — $30 — Save 50 percent
- Hitman Enhanced Collection — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Hitman GO — $1 — Save 80 percent
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Injustice 2 — $24 — Save 40 percent
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance — $20 — Save 33 percent
- Life is Strange Complete Season — $4 — Save 80 percent
- Little Nightmares — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time — $12 — Save 75 percent
- Mafia III — $10 — Save 75 percent
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $25 — Save 50 percent
- MLB The Show 19 — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)
- Mortal Kombat x — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Monster Hunter: World — $20 — Save 60 percent
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore — $7 — Save 70 percent
- Murdered Soul Suspect — $2 — Save 90 percent
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 — $10 — Save 67 percent
- Observation — $15 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)
- Onrush — $12 — Save 80 percent
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $20 — Save 34 percent (2019 game)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)
- Project Cars and Project Cars 2 — $5 each — Save 75 percent
- Pyre — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration — $9 — Save 85 percent
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter — $5 — Save 90 percent
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition — $4 — Save 85 percent
- Sniper Elite III — $9 — Save 70 percent
- Tales of Zestiria — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Terraria: PS4 Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent
- The Surge — $13 — Save 75 percent
- The Technomancer — $10 — Save 75 percent
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season — $10 — Save 33 percent
- The Walking Dead: Season Two — $10 — Save 33 percent
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass — $13 — Save 33 percent
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries — $10 — Save 33 percent
- Thief — $3 — Save 85 percent
- The Elder Scrolls Online — $10 — Save 50 percent
- The End is Nigh — $5 — Save 66 percent
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — $15 — Save 70 percent
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $11 — Save 70 percent
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $6 — Save 80 percent
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 — $10 — Save 60 percent
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Valkyria Revolution — $15 — Save 50 percent
- XCOM 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Yakuza 0 — $14 — Save 40 percent
- Yooka-Laylee — $16 — Save 60 percent
- Zombie Army Trilogy — $12 — Save 75 percent
As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the sale or hit me up personally on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know what you picked up over there.