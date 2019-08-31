PlayStation Store Sale: Best PS4 Deals This Week

This week, there’s hundreds and hundreds of PS4 games discounted over on the PlayStation Store. And a lot of its filler, but there’s also quite a few notable discounts and some downright steals as well. So, we figured we’d make it easy for you by trimming the fat. That said, there’s still plenty of PS4 games worth buying, from big AAA games to critically-acclaimed indies.

Below, you can find a list of all of the notable discounts, organized in alphabetical order. Of course, there’s plenty more games on sale than this list, but if you don’t have time to sift through every sale, then this list is for you.

Abzu — $10 — Save 50 percent

Accel World vs. Sword Art Online — $14 — Save 75 percent

Alien Isolation — $14 — Save 60 percent

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $24 — Save 60 percent

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition — $48 — Save 60 percent

Baja: Edge of Control — $6 — Save 80 percent

Banner Saga Trilogy — $20 — Save 60 percent

Batman: Arkham Collection — $24 — Save 60 percent

BioShock: The Collection — $15 — Save 75 percent

Black Clover: Quartet Knights — $18 — Save 70 percent

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons — $10 — Save 50 percent

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition — $15 — Save 75 percent

Call of Duty: Ghost Gold Edition — $20 — Save 67 percent

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare — $20 — Save 67 percent

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashes — $6 — Save 70 percent

Chroma Squad — $4 — Save 75 percent

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled — $30 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled Oxide Edition — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Deadlight: Director’s Cut — $6 — Save 60 percent

Dues Ex: Mankind Divided — $4 — Save 85 percent

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory — $15 — Save 75 percent

Digimon World: Next Order — $15 — Save 75 percent

Dirt 4 — $12 — Save 80 percent

Dirty Rally 2.0 — $24 — Save 60 percent

Dragon Ball Xenoverse — $10 — Save 75 percent

Dying Light — $14 — Save 30 percent

Fallout 76 — $30 — Save 50 percent

Fallout 76: Tercentennial Edition — $40 — Save 50 percent

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise — $24 — Save 60 percent

God Eater: Resurrection — $5 — Save 75 percent

Guacamelee 2 — $8 — Save 60 percent

.hack//G.U. Last Recode — $13 — Save 75 percent

Hitman 2 — $30 — Save 50 percent

Hitman Enhanced Collection — $24 — Save 60 percent

Hitman GO — $1 — Save 80 percent

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent

Injustice 2 — $24 — Save 40 percent

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle — $15 — Save 75 percent

Kingdom Come: Deliverance — $20 — Save 33 percent

Life is Strange Complete Season — $4 — Save 80 percent

Little Nightmares — $5 — Save 75 percent

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time — $12 — Save 75 percent

Mafia III — $10 — Save 75 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $25 — Save 50 percent

MLB The Show 19 — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

Mortal Kombat x — $10 — Save 50 percent

Monster Hunter: World — $20 — Save 60 percent

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore — $7 — Save 70 percent

Murdered Soul Suspect — $2 — Save 90 percent

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 — $10 — Save 67 percent

Observation — $15 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

Onrush — $12 — Save 80 percent

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $20 — Save 34 percent (2019 game)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

Project Cars and Project Cars 2 — $5 each — Save 75 percent

Pyre — $8 — Save 60 percent

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration — $9 — Save 85 percent

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter — $5 — Save 90 percent

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition — $4 — Save 85 percent

Sniper Elite III — $9 — Save 70 percent

Tales of Zestiria — $15 — Save 75 percent

Terraria: PS4 Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent

The Surge — $13 — Save 75 percent

The Technomancer — $10 — Save 75 percent

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season — $10 — Save 33 percent

The Walking Dead: Season Two — $10 — Save 33 percent

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass — $13 — Save 33 percent

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries — $10 — Save 33 percent

Thief — $3 — Save 85 percent

The Elder Scrolls Online — $10 — Save 50 percent

The End is Nigh — $5 — Save 66 percent

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — $15 — Save 70 percent

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $11 — Save 70 percent

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $6 — Save 80 percent

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 — $10 — Save 60 percent

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered — $10 — Save 50 percent

Valkyria Revolution — $15 — Save 50 percent

XCOM 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent

Yakuza 0 — $14 — Save 40 percent

Yooka-Laylee — $16 — Save 60 percent

Zombie Army Trilogy — $12 — Save 75 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the sale or hit me up personally on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know what you picked up over there.