PlayStation Store Rockstar Sale Offers Large Discounts on GTA, Red Dead Redemption, and More

Rockstar Games is one of the premier developers of the industry. Home of some of the most celebrated IP such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead, as well smaller but acclaimed IP like Bully, The Warriors, L.A. Noire, Max Payne, and more.

Given their high demand, Rockstar Games have a tendency to never get that cheap. However, this week is one of those rare occasions, at least for PlayStation gamers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony has teamed up with Rockstar Games for a limited time and special Rockstar Sale, offering healthy and hefty discounts on some of the medium’s best games.

Here’s what is on offer:

Grand Theft Auto:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) — $29.99 USD — 50 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto V (PS3) — $19.99 USD — 50 Percent Discount

GTAV, Starter Pack & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle (PS4) — $100.49 USD — 33 Percent Discount

GTAV, Starter Pack & Whale Shark Card Bundle (PS4) — $89.99 USD — 25 Percent Discount

GTAV, Starter Pack & Great White Shark Card Bundle (PS4) — $69.99 USD — 30 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle (PS4) — $59.49 USD — 30 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card (PS4) — $49.39 USD — 35 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle (PS3) — $39.19 USD — 60 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle (PS3) — $32.39 USD — 55 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle (PS3) — $25.49 USD — 50 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4) — $84.99 USD — 15 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (PS4) — $17.49 USD — 50 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto IV (PS3) — $6.99 USD — 65 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto III (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount

Non-GTA:

Bully (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount

Manhunt (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount

The Warriors (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount

Max Payne (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount

L.A. Noire (PS4) — $29.99 USD — 25 Percent Discount

Red Dead Redemption (PS3) — $9.89 USD — 67 Percent Discount

Red Dead Revolver (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare (PS3) — $7.49 USD — 50 Percent Discount

Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition (PS3) — $4.99 USD — 75 Percent Discount

Feel free to let us know in the comments which games you plan on picking up. Personally, I highly recommend buying and playing Bully if you haven’t already.