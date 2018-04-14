PlayStation Store Rockstar Sale Offers Large Discounts on GTA, Red Dead Redemption, and More

Rockstar Games is one of the premier developers of the industry. Home of some of the most celebrated IP such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead, as well smaller but acclaimed IP like Bully, The Warriors, L.A. Noire, Max Payne, and more.
Given their high demand, Rockstar Games have a tendency to never get that cheap. However, this week is one of those rare occasions, at least for PlayStation gamers.
Sony has teamed up with Rockstar Games for a limited time and special Rockstar Sale, offering healthy and hefty discounts on some of the medium’s best games.
Here’s what is on offer:
Grand Theft Auto:
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) — $29.99 USD — 50 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS3) — $19.99 USD — 50 Percent Discount
- GTAV, Starter Pack & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle (PS4) — $100.49 USD — 33 Percent Discount
- GTAV, Starter Pack & Whale Shark Card Bundle (PS4) — $89.99 USD — 25 Percent Discount
- GTAV, Starter Pack & Great White Shark Card Bundle (PS4) — $69.99 USD — 30 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle (PS4) — $59.49 USD — 30 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card (PS4) — $49.39 USD — 35 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle (PS3) — $39.19 USD — 60 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle (PS3) — $32.39 USD — 55 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle (PS3) — $25.49 USD — 50 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4) — $84.99 USD — 15 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (PS4) — $17.49 USD — 50 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto IV (PS3) — $6.99 USD — 65 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto III (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount
Non-GTA:
- Bully (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount
- Manhunt (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount
- The Warriors (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount
- Max Payne (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount
- L.A. Noire (PS4) — $29.99 USD — 25 Percent Discount
- Red Dead Redemption (PS3) — $9.89 USD — 67 Percent Discount
- Red Dead Revolver (PS4) — $8.99 USD — 40 Percent Discount
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare (PS3) — $7.49 USD — 50 Percent Discount
- Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition (PS3) — $4.99 USD — 75 Percent Discount
Feel free to let us know in the comments which games you plan on picking up. Personally, I highly recommend buying and playing Bully if you haven’t already.