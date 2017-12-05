PlayStation Store Sale Includes Discounts On Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite And More

It’s a good week to be a PlayStation 4 gamer. Not only are there a bunch of Bethesda classics to dive into on the PlayStation Now front, but there are a number of pretty good deals being offered on the PlayStation Store as well.

There seems to be a lack of AAA titles, but there are still some good indie deals to be had, and this is probably the best week to pick up the Deluxe Edition of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, and check out the trio of new characters that were added to the game today.

Let’s check out the full rundown of deals that are good through next Tuesday morning!

PlayStation 4

Bounce Rescue! – $2.49

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – $40.49

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition – $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition – $39.99

Eliosi’s Hunt – $2.99

Hob – $14.99

Ink – $5.99 ($9.99)

Inside My Radio – $4.94 ($5.99)

Letter Quest Remastered – $2.99 ($9.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition – $62.99 ($89.99)

Perception – $9.88 ($11.95)

Space Hulk – $20.99

Space Hulk: Ascension – $24.49

STEEP – $29.99

Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch – $27.99

PlayStation 3

Knytt Underground – $6.99

Space Hulk – $13.99

Stick it to the Man – $7.99

PlayStation Vita

Amnesia: Memories – $2.99 ($4.99)

Flyhunter Origins – $3.99

Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds – $14.99 ($17.99)

Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart – $4.49 ($7.49)

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1 – $5.99 ($8.99)

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2 – $5.99 ($8.99)

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation – $5.99 ($8.99)

Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed – $4.49 ($7.49)

Knytt Underground – $6.99

Mary Skelter: Nightmares – $23.99 ($27.99)

MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies – $8.99 ($11.99)

MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death – $4.49 ($7.49)

Monster Monpiece – $1.99 ($3.99)

Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls – $11.99 ($15.99)

Stick It to the Man – $7.99

Trillion: God of Destruction – $5.99 ($8.99)

Valkyrie Drive -Bhikkhuni- – $34.99

Again, not the most incredible deals on the planet, but there are some great games to snag for the PlayStation Vita, as well as a few indie classics for the PS4. Plus, if you haven’t jumped into Steep yet, this is a pretty good time – especially if you’re a fan of extreme sports.

Happy shopping!