New PlayStation Store Sale Features Big Savings On Over 300 PS4 Games

Almost every week Sony launches a new PlayStation Store sale to save PS4 gamers some money. And this week, it’s back with another big one. More specifically, Sony is hosting a new sale dubbed “Double Discounts,” which features well over 300 discounts on PS4 and PlayStation VR games. And there’s even some PlayStation Vita sprinkled in there. Unfortunately, there’s some light discounts in the mix and the sale isn’t brimming with bangers, but there are AAA games, and a lot of great indie titles.
Anyway, as always, if you want to dive and sift through the entire sale of 387 games, here’s the LINK. If you want a rundown of what’s notable, you can find that below, in alphabetical order. It’s important to note this sale is only available in North America.
- Adventure Times Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Aegis Defenders
- Armello
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy
- Aven Colony
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Premium
- BioShock: The Collection
- Blood Bowl 2
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Cities: Skylines
- Dirt 4
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Divinity Original Sin
- Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Earth Defense 5
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle
- Far Cry New Dawn Complete Editiion
- Fe
- Grand Kingdom
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gravel
- Hunting Simulator
- Just Cause 4
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Lords of the Fallen
- Mafia III
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Micro Madness World Series
- Moto Racer 4
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- MXGP Pro
- NBA 2K19
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
- Okami HD
- Onrush
- Outward
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Peggle 2
- Project Cars
- Project Cars 2
- Real Farm
- Rez Infinite
- Road Rage 2
- Seasons After Fall
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite III
- Song of the Deep
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Terraria
- The Coma
- The Crew
- The Escapists
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Invisible Hours
- The King of Fighters XIV
- The Surge
- The Technomancer
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Trials Fusion
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Valley
- V-Rally 4
- XCOM 2
As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.