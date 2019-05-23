New PlayStation Store Sale Features Big Savings On Over 300 PS4 Games

Almost every week Sony launches a new PlayStation Store sale to save PS4 gamers some money. And this week, it’s back with another big one. More specifically, Sony is hosting a new sale dubbed “Double Discounts,” which features well over 300 discounts on PS4 and PlayStation VR games. And there’s even some PlayStation Vita sprinkled in there. Unfortunately, there’s some light discounts in the mix and the sale isn’t brimming with bangers, but there are AAA games, and a lot of great indie titles.

Anyway, as always, if you want to dive and sift through the entire sale of 387 games, here’s the LINK. If you want a rundown of what’s notable, you can find that below, in alphabetical order. It’s important to note this sale is only available in North America.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adventure Times Pirates of the Enchiridion

Aegis Defenders

Armello

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy

Aven Colony

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Premium

BioShock: The Collection

Blood Bowl 2

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Cities: Skylines

Dirt 4

Dirt Rally 2.0

Divinity Original Sin

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Earth Defense 5

Far Cry Insanity Bundle

Far Cry New Dawn Complete Editiion

Fe

Grand Kingdom

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Grand Theft Auto V

Gravel

Hunting Simulator

Just Cause 4

L.A. Noire

LEGO The Incredibles

Lords of the Fallen

Mafia III

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Micro Madness World Series

Moto Racer 4

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

MXGP Pro

NBA 2K19

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Rivals

No Man’s Sky

Okami HD

Onrush

Outward

Override: Mech City Brawl

Peggle 2

Project Cars

Project Cars 2

Real Farm

Rez Infinite

Road Rage 2

Seasons After Fall

Seven: Enhanced Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite III

Song of the Deep

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Heist

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

Terraria

The Coma

The Crew

The Escapists

The Escapists: The Walking Dead

theHunter: Call of the Wild

The Invisible Hours

The King of Fighters XIV

The Surge

The Technomancer

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone

Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Trials Fusion

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Unravel

Unravel Two

Valley

V-Rally 4

XCOM 2

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.