PlayStation Store Hosting Epic Square Enix Sale

After a somewhat lacking week last week where barely anything was on sale, PlayStation Store has returned with a vengeance with a new sale in which you can score some huge deals on Square Enix titles.

These include a variety of games in the Final Fantasy series, as well as NieR: Automata and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which you can get right now for $30 each. The fact that you can get your hands on Lara Croft’s latest adventure for half price just two months after its release is really something.

We’ve listed a majority of the deals below, though you can simply head to the PlayStation Store page and see what’s up for grabs. There are also some good pre-order offers up, including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which was recently announced; and the forthcoming Darksiders III: Blades and Whips Edition, which also includes the first two games in the series for a bundle price of $89.99. Other games are on sale as well, including EA Sports UFC 3!

Let’s check out some of the best deals you can get right now below. These are the general sale prices, but PSN Plus members could save even more!

PSN Deals: Shadow of the Tomb Raider and More

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Croft Edition- $44.99

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Digital Deluxe Edition- $37.39

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition- $53.59

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Edition- $63.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Digital Deluxe Edition- $34.99

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT- $20.39

Dragon Quest Builders- $29.99

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition- $29.99

Dragon Quest XI: Digital Edition of Light- $41.99

EA Sports UFC 3- $38.99

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition- $29.99

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Collector’s Edition- $29.99

NieR: Automata- $29.99

Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition- $38.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $35.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider- $29.99

We Happy Few- $47.99

ARK Survival Evolved- $19.99.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age- $24.99

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition- $24.99

Lost Sphear- $19.99

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun- $34.99

ARK Survival Evolved Season Pass- $29.24

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition- $26.09

Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Edition- $21.49

PSN Deals: Dragon Quest and More

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle- $37.34

Dragon Quest Builders (PS Vita)- $19.99

Dragon Quest Heroes- $19.99

I Am Setsuna- $19.99

Paladins Season Pass 2018- $25.99

Prison Architect: Escape Mode Bundle- $15.99

Raiden V: Director’s Cut- $13.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $17.99

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD- $19.49

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek- $26.99

Observer- $14.99

Outlast 2- $8.99

Paladins Champions Pack- $19.49

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Season Pass- $20.09

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $17.39

Smite Ultimate God Pack Bundle- $17.99

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness- $14.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition- $17.99

Trine Bundle- $7.49

Trine Trilogy- $8.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass- $4.34

Outlast: Bundle of Terror- $7.24

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster- $12.49

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition- $16.24

Romancing SaGa 2- $18.74

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove- $19.99

Warframe PS4: Obsidian Azura Collection- $14.99

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition- $5.74

Trine 3- $5.49

Final Fantasy IX: Digital Edition- $12.59

Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K- $10.49

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time- $10.49

Axiom Verge- $9.99

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back- $7.99

Fear Effect Sedna- $11.99

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD- $8.99

Forgotten Anne- $16.99

Hidden Dragon Legend- $3.99

Innerspace- $13.99

Just Cause 3- $5.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $2.99

Life Is Strange Complete Season- $11.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect- $1.99

Nine Parchments- $4.99

Runner 3- $9.99

Get these great deals while you can!