PlayStation Store Hosting Great Deals On Ubisoft Games, Including Assassin’s Creed Origins

As if Microsoft’s Xbox sale with Ubisoft games wasn’t enough, Sony has also put a number of the company’s hit games on its PlayStation Store page for a lower price. That means, for the next week, you can get big hits like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands for a great price!

Here’s the rundown of the deals that are available, as well as our recommendations of what to pick up for your collection!

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition- $19.79

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $24.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division- $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Standard Edition- $40.19

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition- $14.79

Just Dance 2018- $35.99

The Crew- $9.89

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition- $39.99

Eagle Flight (PlayStation VR)- $14.79

Monopoly Family Fun Pack- $5.99

Rayman Legends- $9.99

Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered (requires guitar)- $11.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $29.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew- $19.99

The Crew: Ultimate Edition- $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege Combo Pack- $42.99

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $39.99

Werewolves Within (PlayStation VR0- $9.89

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe Edition- $46.89

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition- $66.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate- $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition- $27.99

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection- $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack (includes Black Flag, Unity and Syndicate)- $40.49

For Honor- $19.79

For Honor: Deluxe Edition- $25.19

For Honor: Gold Edition- $39.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition- $44.99

Steep: Winter Games Edition- $29.99

Steep: Winter Games Gold Edition- $39.99

Syberia 3- $24.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Deluxe Edition- $25.19

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Gold Edition- $35.99

Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2: Gold Editions Bundle- $54.99

Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2: Standard Editions- $30.09

Watch Dogs 2- $19.79

Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $25.19

So what are your best bets? Well, Assassin’s Creed Origins is a must if you’re a fan of the series, although The Ezio Collection is a steal for just $20. On top of that, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a ton of fun, and Watch Dogs 2 is easily one of my favorite games from 2016. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with the Tom Clancy games, particularly Ghost Recon Wildlands, which is a blast with friends.

The Ubisoft sale is taking place through next Tuesday morning, so head on over and get some deals!