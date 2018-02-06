PlayStation Store Hosting Great Deals On Ubisoft Games, Including Assassin’s Creed Origins

As if Microsoft’s Xbox sale with Ubisoft games wasn’t enough, Sony has also put a number of the company’s hit games on its PlayStation Store page for a lower price. That means, for the next week, you can get big hits like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands for a great price!
Here’s the rundown of the deals that are available, as well as our recommendations of what to pick up for your collection!
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition- $19.79
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $24.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division- $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Standard Edition- $40.19
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition- $14.79
- Just Dance 2018- $35.99
- The Crew- $9.89
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition- $39.99
- Eagle Flight (PlayStation VR)- $14.79
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack- $5.99
- Rayman Legends- $9.99
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered (requires guitar)- $11.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $29.99
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew- $19.99
- The Crew: Ultimate Edition- $14.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege Combo Pack- $42.99
- Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $39.99
- Werewolves Within (PlayStation VR0- $9.89
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe Edition- $46.89
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition- $66.99
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate- $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition- $27.99
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection- $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack (includes Black Flag, Unity and Syndicate)- $40.49
- For Honor- $19.79
- For Honor: Deluxe Edition- $25.19
- For Honor: Gold Edition- $39.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition- $44.99
- Steep: Winter Games Edition- $29.99
- Steep: Winter Games Gold Edition- $39.99
- Syberia 3- $24.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Deluxe Edition- $25.19
- Tom Clancy’s The Division: Gold Edition- $35.99
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2: Gold Editions Bundle- $54.99
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2: Standard Editions- $30.09
- Watch Dogs 2- $19.79
- Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $25.19
So what are your best bets? Well, Assassin’s Creed Origins is a must if you’re a fan of the series, although The Ezio Collection is a steal for just $20. On top of that, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a ton of fun, and Watch Dogs 2 is easily one of my favorite games from 2016. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with the Tom Clancy games, particularly Ghost Recon Wildlands, which is a blast with friends.
The Ubisoft sale is taking place through next Tuesday morning, so head on over and get some deals!