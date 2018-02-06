Gaming

PlayStation Store Hosting Great Deals On Ubisoft Games, Including Assassin’s Creed Origins

As if Microsoft’s Xbox sale with Ubisoft games wasn’t enough, Sony has also put a number of […]

By

As if Microsoft’s Xbox sale with Ubisoft games wasn’t enough, Sony has also put a number of the company’s hit games on its PlayStation Store page for a lower price. That means, for the next week, you can get big hits like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands for a great price!

Here’s the rundown of the deals that are available, as well as our recommendations of what to pick up for your collection!

Videos by ComicBook.com

  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition- $19.79
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $24.99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division- $19.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Standard Edition- $40.19
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition- $14.79
  • Just Dance 2018- $35.99
  • The Crew- $9.89
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition- $39.99
  • Eagle Flight (PlayStation VR)- $14.79
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack- $5.99
  • Rayman Legends- $9.99
  • Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered (requires guitar)- $11.99
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $29.99
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew- $19.99
  • The Crew: Ultimate Edition- $14.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege Combo Pack- $42.99
  • Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $39.99
  • Werewolves Within (PlayStation VR0- $9.89
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe Edition- $46.89
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition- $66.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate- $19.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition- $27.99
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection- $19.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack (includes Black Flag, Unity and Syndicate)- $40.49
  • For Honor- $19.79
  • For Honor: Deluxe Edition- $25.19
  • For Honor: Gold Edition- $39.99
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition- $44.99
  • Steep: Winter Games Edition- $29.99
  • Steep: Winter Games Gold Edition- $39.99
  • Syberia 3- $24.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Deluxe Edition- $25.19
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division: Gold Edition- $35.99
  • Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2: Gold Editions Bundle- $54.99
  • Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2: Standard Editions- $30.09
  • Watch Dogs 2- $19.79
  • Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $25.19

So what are your best bets? Well, Assassin’s Creed Origins is a must if you’re a fan of the series, although The Ezio Collection is a steal for just $20. On top of that, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a ton of fun, and Watch Dogs 2 is easily one of my favorite games from 2016. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with the Tom Clancy games, particularly Ghost Recon Wildlands, which is a blast with friends.

The Ubisoft sale is taking place through next Tuesday morning, so head on over and get some deals!

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts