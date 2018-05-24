PlayStation Store Weekly Deals Include Call of Duty and More

It’s Tuesday, which means Sony is offering a fresh new load of deals available over on the PlayStation Store!

This week’s primary focus is on Extended Play, with games that offer a great amount of value for their buck — even more so marked down in price. A number of favorites are included here, including several Call of Duty games; Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition; the multiplayer hit Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege; the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance bundle and more! PlayStation 3 has some good deals too, as you can buy the entire Mass Effect Trilogy for under $10!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s more, if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber you can snag an even bigger deal with a few bucks knocked off the already low price. (You’ll find those savings in parenthesis next to the normal prices.)

These deals are good to go through next Tuesday morning so you’ve got time to shop around and add some great titles to your line-up. Take a good look at the list below and see what deals are right for you!

PlayStation 4- Assassin’s Creed, Mass Effect and More

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition $21.49 ($16.49)

Battlefield 1 Revolution $19.79 ($14.99)

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle $26.39 ($19.99)

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle $49.99 ($39.99)

BioShock: The Collection $25.79 ($19.79)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $25.79 ($19.79)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition $39.99 ($32.99)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition $23.99 ($19.79)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe $74.99 ($59.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition $41.99 ($35.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition $39.99 ($29.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition $23.99 ($14.99)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe $59.99 ($49.99)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition $47.99 ($39.99)

Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle $89.09 ($68.19)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition $15.29 ($11.24)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection $35.99 ($29.99)

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance $23.99 ($19.99)

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition $20.99 ($17.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition $53.99 ($44.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition $48.99 ($41.99)

PlayStation 4- Injustice 2, Just Cause 3 and More

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition $53.99 ($47.99)

Just Cause 3 XL Edition $15.29 ($11.24)

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack $7.24 ($4.34)

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition $8.99 ($5.99)

Mafia III Deluxe Edition $29.99 ($23.99)

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle $23.99 ($23.99)

Mass Effect Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit $15.99 ($11.99)

Mass Effect Andromeda – Standard Recruit $8.99 ($7.49)

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe $59.99 ($49.99)

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

Evolve Ultimate Edition $17.49 ($12.49)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition $44.99 ($40.19)

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition $23.99 ($17.99)

Danganronpa 1+2 Reload $23.99 ($19.99)

Overwatch Legendary Edition $44.99 ($39.59)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration $23.99 ($17.99)

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition $7.49 ($4.49)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind $11.99 ($9.89)

The King of Fighters XIV Special Anniversary $35.99 ($29.99)

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season $14.99 ($12.49)

PlayStation 4- Street Fighter V, Star Wars: Battlefront II and More

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition $24.99 ($19.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced $35.99 ($29.99)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition $31.99 ($27.99)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition Deluxe $55.99 ($48.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete $77.99 ($64.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition $53.99 ($44.99)

Trials Fusion: Awesome MAX Edition $15.99 ($11.99)

Watch Dogs Gold Edition $19.99 $19.99 ($14.99)

Azure Reflections $17.49

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle $44.99 (pre-order)

Infernium $18.74 ($16.24)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 $13.49

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition $19.79

Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes $5.99 ($3.99)

Rememoried $10.49 ($8.99)

Sega Genesis Classics $26.99 (pre-order)

Shining Resonance Refrain $44.99 (pre-order)

Shio $10.39

Star Wars: Battlefront II $23.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $16.99 ($13.99)

The Fall Part 2: Unbound $11.89

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege $24.99

PlayStation 3 and PS Vita- Call of Duty and More

PlayStation 3

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition $35.99 ($22.49)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition $19.99 ($12.49)

Call of Duty: Black Ops & Black Ops II Game $39.99 ($29.59)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Season Pass Bundle $39.99 ($31.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II w/ Revolution Map $24.99 ($16.49)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Ultimate Edition $29.99 ($24.74)

Call of Duty: Black Ops with First Strike $19.99 ($13.19)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition $31.99 ($19.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition $17.99 ($14.84)

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut $7.49 ($4.49)

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition $11.99 ($8.99)

Mass Effect Trilogy $9.89 ($7.49)

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition $7.99 ($5.99)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season $11.99 ($9.99)

PlayStation Vita

Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention $14.99 ($11.99)

Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited $14.99 ($11.99)

Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection $13.99 ($10.49)

Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy $9.99 ($7.99)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season $11.99 ($9.99)

Take advantage of these sales while you can!