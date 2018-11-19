PlayStation VR Bundles Are Dirt Cheap Right Now On Amazon

If you’ve been biding your time when it comes to picking up a PlayStation VR, you might want to go take a look at a couple of bundles being offered on Amazon. It gives you the opportunity to get your hands on a VR helmet, along with a camera and two games apiece.

The bundles appear to be part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, and with a number of units in stock. But that doesn’t mean supply won’t run low.

There are two different bundles available, depending on what you’re in the mood for:

First up is the basic bundle, which goes for $199. This includes the headset and camera, along with two games — Astro Bot Rescue Mission, which is considered one of the best platforming games you can play through PlayStation VR right now; and Moss, an adventure featuring the following storyline:

“Meet Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her quiet forest settlement. One day while exploring the woods, she finds a mysterious Glass Relic and an ancient magic is awakened. Dramatic events quickly unfold as a distant evil extends its reach. With her uncle now in grave danger, Quill must embark on an epic journey—and she needs you there by her side. Together, you’ll travel to forgotten realms, solve challenging puzzles, and battle menacing enemies. Alone, no one can conquer what you’re up against. But united, you just may defeat even the darkest of villains.PlayStation VR is not for use by children under the age of 12. Some people may experience motion sickness, nausea, disorientation, blurred vision or other discomfort while viewing virtual reality content. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop using immediately and remove the VR headset.”

Now, if you’re willing to pay a little more, you can get your hands on a more loaded PlayStation VR bundle for $249.99, which comes with headset and camera, along with two PlayStation Move controllers to immerse yourself in gameplay sessions. It comes with two games as well.

The first is Creed: Rise To Glory, based on the forthcoming Creed II. In it, you’ll guide your young boxer to glory through a number of opponents, feeling every punch as you throw it.

The second game is Superhot VR, a virtual reality edition of the first-person shooter where you take down targets in the quickest time possible, while avoiding biting the dust yourself.

Whichever way you go, you’ll find a bundle that suits your fancy — if you need a PlayStation VR, that is. Check them out when you can!

