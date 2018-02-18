Two Great PlayStation VR Bundles are on Sale Now at Amazon

Sony is getting to ramp things up with its PlayStation VR headset, and now is probably the best time to get in on the action early, thanks to a great sale on Amazon that offers two different options for purchasing the headset bundled with a game. For a limited time, potential players who want an experience that’s all about immersion can pick up a bundle featuring either Skyrim or Doom, depending on their preference, for a hefty discount. Both discounts knock just a little over 100 bucks off of the price.

The Skyrim bundle includes the PlayStation VR headset, a copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim PSVR, a PlayStation Camera, and two PlayStation Move controllers. The bundle is currently available for only $349, over 100 dollars less than its usual price of $449.99. Here are just a few of the features the game boasts:

Epic Fantasy Reborn – Skyrim reimagines the open-world fantasy epic, pushing the gameplay and technology of a virtual world to new heights.

Live another life, in another world – Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before.

Stunning Graphics and Immersive Gameplay – Skyrim’s game engine brings to life a complete virtual world with rolling clouds, rugged mountains, bustling cities, lush fields, and ancient dungeons.

You Are What You Play – Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions.

Dragons Return – Battle ancient dragons like you’ve never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself.

If you’re less of a high fantasy adventurer and more of a dark and gritty hero, Doom VFR is currently bundled with the PSVR as well, for only $299.99. This game isn’t for the light-hearted, especially when you’re in the middle of it all. The bundle comes with all of the items that the Skyrim pack does, but with DOOM VFR instead. Here’s what you’ll find in the game itself:

Experience DOOM combat and its iconic weapons and demons from an entirely new perspective

Physically interact with the DOOM universe as you seamlessly traverse across the UAC facility and Hell using teleportation and jet-strafe movement

Explore all-new UAC Martian research facility areas and discover the unique abilities of a cybernetic UAC security operative

These sales are only running for a limited time, so make sure to get on them before they’re gone.

