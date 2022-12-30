PlayStation Teases Wireless PSVR2 Model

PlayStation appears to be teasing a wireless version of the PlayStation VR2. PSVR2 is one of the biggest hardware launches coming in 2023 and it seems like it's going to be a pretty big leap for the medium. When the first PSVR headset came out, it felt like Sony wasn't fully committed. The headset was kind of bulky, it didn't have great resolution, it reused controllers from the PS3, the camera to track the headset wasn't very premium, so it felt like Sony was trying to test the waters without sinking costs. However, it proved successful enough for Sony to go all in on PSVR2 with high-resolution OLED screens, eye tracking, fancy new controllers that are pretty intuitive for VR, and much more. It's the real deal and it will cost a lot, but it is held back by one thing: pesky wires.

Although Sony has apparently streamlined the wire situation with PSVR2, it's still something that headsets like the Meta Quest 2 have been able to shake. Players can hook up a cable to the Quest 2, but it's completely optional. However, it is mandatory for the PSVR2. That may not be the case forever, though. When speaking with Famitsu (via Mixed News), Sony's SVP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino stated that the company was looking into a wireless option, but hasn't committed to one due to concerns of lower performance.

"We also understand that going wireless will give you another experience, so we're always looking at all possibilities and doing technical research," Nishino said. "However, there is still the issue of how far the cable solution can be replaced with a wireless one in terms of performance."

Given a wireless model means having to make a headset with a reasonable battery life, find a way to manage performance (whether it be through streaming or some other method), it's understandable why Sony didn't want to start with a wireless model for PSVR2. Given the company wants to show that it can really create a powerful headset that can compete with the other headsets, a wired solution makes sense. Only time will tell if or what a wireless model will look like, though.

