New PlayStation VR2 Game Announced

Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset is coming out early next year, and ahead of that release, we've learned this week about another new virtual reality game planned for the platform. First Contact Entertainment alongside Sony revealed Firewall Ultra, the next chapter in the Firewall series first established in the VR field with the PlayStation VR game Firewall Zero Hour. Similar to how we don't have a release date for the PS VR2 just yet, Firewall Ultra is also without a set release date.

The new Firewall Ultra is a direct follow-up to the first game set a few years after the events of Firewall Zero Hour, First Contact Entertainment community manager Frank Marm said in a PlayStation Blog post accompanying the trailer shown below. Like the previous game, Firewall Ultra will be a first-person multiplayer shooter which Marm said will feature several improvements over the previous installment. This one will have dedicated servers, for example, and will better make use of the PS VR2's enhancements that weren't possible with the base PS VR.

"Since PS VR2 offers a much higher level of visual fidelity with 4K HDR, we've completely remade all character models," Marm said about this new game. "The maps have also seen a complete overhaul, with new areas and new textures. There will also be new locations and contractors, but it wouldn't be a Firewall game without the weaponry and equipment, which also feature a much deeper level of customization."

Incoming intel — Firewall Ultra announced for #PSVR2.



The addition of dedicated servers is a result of feedback from players asking for that with other inputs from the community also amounting to new features. Round-based gameplay will be in effect, for example, alongside an "entirely new PvE experience" and more post-launch content.

Though the new trailer does show off the game, it's not straight up gameplay given that it's captured within the game engine and uses supplemental cinematics, too. First Contact Entertainment said it looks forward to showing off gameplay once that time comes.