Plex Arcade Is a New Atari Game Subscription Service

Plex has announced an expansion into video game streaming with Plex Arcade, a new service that will allow users to stream Atari games on their mobile devices, web browser, or through Apple TV. The service includes arcade games, as well as titles released on both the Atari 2600 and Atari 7800; as of this writing, 27 games are included, but users can also add their own game roms, as well. Plex Pass subscribers can add Plex Arcade for $2.99 per month, but for everyone else, the service will cost $4.99. Those interested can check out a free seven-day trial.

A trailer for the service can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

*Drum roll* Welcome to Plex Arcade. 🕹 Thanks to the streaming tech of @ParsecTeam and the most hallowed name in retro games, @atari, we’re ready to start gaming like it’s 1981. It’s the stuff 80’s and 90’s kids dream of...and forget about tokens, you can try it free! pic.twitter.com/GvFlfCeqMc — Plex (@plex) January 26, 2021

Plex Arcade grants users access to beloved games like Centipede, Missile Command, and Food Fight. The service will also allow players to enjoy these games with Bluetooth-enabled controllers; the official website shows the PS4 DualShock and the Xbox controller as two possible options. Plex Arcade is one of several recent attempts by Atari to expand its brand among younger gamers, including ventures like the VCS 800 console, and the upcoming Atari Hotels chain.

It will be interesting to see what kind of appeal Plex Arcade can find! A lot of companies believe that video game streaming is the way of the future, but the games included in this service have been offered in multiple formats over the years, including options on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Atari Flashback Collection compilations tend to cost $30-40, which will likely prove more appealing than a monthly subscription fee. There's also rival subscription services, which offer a more robust number of games.

At the end of the day, interest will determine whether or not Plex decides to build on the service, however. Those looking to find out more can check out the official website right here.

