Poke Ball New 2DS Gets a Huge Cyber Monday Discount

It’s Cyber Monday which, in this writer’s opinion, is the best day of the year to find deals on all of your favorite games, hardware, and electronics generally. We’re going to be highlighting the best Cyber Monday gaming deals all day today, but right now we want to focus on the can’t-miss system for Pokémon fans. Right now Amazon is offering the Nintendo New 2DS XL Poke Ball Edition for only $135.99. This is the lowest it’s been since launch by far, and the lowest you’re going to see it for a long time. You can find the link right here.

For those of you who love to show off your Poké-pride wherever you go, this new 2DS XL will let everyone know that you’re the trainer to beat. If you’ve been playing a lot of Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon, let your shiny new 2DS signal to everyone around you that you’re ready to battle any trainer, any time.

The best part about this new system? It actually has a little button in the middle, just like a “real” Poke Ball. Yes, you can push it. No, it doesn’t do anything. It’s completely useless and will probably end up getting stuck or squeaky in four to five years, but look at that thing and tell us you don’t really want to push it.

We should note that some users have been able to access this deal, and other people haven’t. When Wario64 linked the original deal, several users poured in reporting that the deal wasn’t showing up for them, and other people reported finding the discounted price just fine. At the time of writing, the Poke Ball 2DS is showing up as in-stock and discounted, so it’s probably worth refreshing if it doesn’t show up for you.