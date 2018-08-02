Pokeball-Inspired “Monster Sphere” Collectibles Re-Imagine Beloved Pokemon

For those that love Pokemon, one artist has re-imagined the standard Pokeballs seen throughout the franchise with his own creative spin. The 3D collectible figures take the individual aesthetic of individual Pokemon and make it their own.

According to the artist, “Monster Spheres is all about creating weird and wonderful ‘pokeball’ style spherical monsters based on pop culture characters. I like to think of them as incarceration chambers with the aesthetics representing the character incarcerated within. 3D collectible figures are the ultimate dream come true.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently listed on his site is the “Charisphere” inspired by the fire-type Charizard, with the iconic wings spanned out from the figure itself. Over on his Instagram, however, even more prototypes have been revealed and can be custom ordered through the artist’s shop, such as the shiny Charisphere and the Ivysaur, Venusaur, and Bulbasaur concept art seen below:

Each collectible runs about $67, but he does offer other Pokemon-inspired work as well, such as art prints, vinyl stickers, even skin coverings for headphones.

Like what you see? Support the artist over on his official Instagram to check out what he’s got in store!