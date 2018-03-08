‘Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon – Ultra Adventures’ Trailer Released

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for the dubbed version of one of Ash’s biggest adventures yet.

A 90 second trailer for Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon – Ultra Adventures was released earlier today, giving fans their first glimpse at Ash’s first encounter with Ultra Beasts, the Aether Foundation, and a new Pokemon companion.

For the last two years, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon has followed Ash’s adventures in the Alola region, as Ash attends a Pokemon School taught by Professor Kukui. Although Ash’s new status quo is a major departure from older series (which involve Ash traveling from town to town with a handful of companions,) many have enjoyed the slice of life style of the season and Ash’s strong relationship with his classmates, Pokemon, and Professor Kukui, who serves as a surrogate father figure to Ash. In the dubbed episodes, Ash’s team to this point include Pikachu, the owl-like Pokemon Rowlet, the cat Pokemon Litten, and a unique Dusk Form of Lycanroc.

The new season of the show, titled Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon – Ultra Adventures in the US, opens with Ash having a dream involving the Legendary Pokemon Solgaleo and Lunala. The following day, Ash discovers a mysterious Pokemon in the woods and brings it to school with him.

The mystery surrounding this new Pokemon (nicknamed Nebby by one of Ash’s classmates) eventually leads to the Aether Foundation, a large organization run by Lusamine. Lusamine is the mother to two of Ash’s friends, but Ash quickly discovers that someone in the Aether Foundation has more sinister motives. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the otherworldy Ultra Beasts and Type: Null, a mysterious artificially created Pokemon.

Also introduced in the new season is Professor Burnet, a popular character in both the games and anime. Burnet becomes involved in the first fullfledged romance arc we’ve seen in the Pokemon anime in over 20 years.

Dubbed episodes of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon – Ultra Adventures air on Saturday on Disney XD. The episodes can also be found on demand on the Pokemon TV app and the Disney Now app.