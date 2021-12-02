Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets Rid of Duplication Glitches

The recently released patch for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl removed a number of egregious duplication glitches. When Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl first came out, players discovered several glitches that allowed players to clone Pokemon along with whatever item they were holding. This allowed players to create multiple Master Balls or even create Legendary Pokemon like Dialga and Palkia to trade to other players without raising any flags about an illegal Pokemon. However, this all changed yesterday with the release of a new patch update for the Pokemon games.

While not mentioned on the official patch notes, multiple players have confirmed that the new update removes all known duplication glitches from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This includes the Solaceon daycare duplication glitch, as well as the menu storage glitch. A separate glitch that gives players early access to Shaymin has also been removed. Those looking to exploit the glitches should be sure to avoid downloading the update. Although these aren’t the only glitches spotted in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, they were among the most easily exploitable.

On the plus side, the patch also removes the softlocks from the game that prevents players from progressing past certain points in the game due to a movement glitch in the Snowpoint Gym. You can read the full patch notes here. At least one more patch is expected, as the game is still missing some wider communication features and doesn’t have connectivity to Pokemon Home, the cloud storage app that allows for transfers between Pokemon games.

Per Nintendo, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is slightly out-selling Pokemon Sword and Shield, at least in terms of physical sales in Japan. Although that’s not necessarily an indicator of overall sales, it’s a clear sign that these games are outpacing other remakes, including the 2018 Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game here. You can also read our full review of the game here.