Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Has Fixed Some of the Game’s Progression Issues

A new update is now live for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, bringing the Nintendo Switch game up to version 1.1.2. Since the game’s release last month, players have encountered a number of bugs and issues, including some that prevent them from progressing any further in the Sinnoh region. While Nintendo has not offered any specifics, the game’s latest update should resolve at least some of these issues, allowing players to enjoy Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl without worrying about progress being halted. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.1.2 (Releasing December 1, 2021)

Fixed some issues that would prevent the game from progressing under certain circumstances.

Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

Given the large community surrounding Pokemon (and Diamond and Pearl in particular), it seems like a safe bet fans will quickly figure out exactly what’s been changed. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a handful of bugs crop up, including a new Pokemon duplication glitch, and a glitch that changes the rival’s Pokemon team. Neither of these were game-breaking in any way, though it’s safe to assume The Pokemon Company might not want the duplication glitch to remain in the game, for multiple reasons.

Despite some of the bugs, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have already proven pretty successful on Switch! Sales data for North America hasn’t been released yet, but both versions have seen strong success in Europe and Japan. Of course, Pokemon games have always sold well, but it remains to be seen how the remakes will perform in the long-term. Nintendo Switch’s first party games tend to find a lot of long-term success, but with a highly-anticipated Pokemon game launching in January, fans might quickly move on to the next big thing!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

