Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Streamer Gets Legendary Shiny After 10,000 Attempts

Since the concept of Shiny Pokemon was first introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver, players have gone to incredible lengths to obtain them, often coming up with little to show for it. That remains the case in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch. Twitch streamer CalebHart42 found out just how long the process can take, trying more than 10,000 times to get a Shiny Rayquaza. The streamer apparently spent 167 hours before getting the Shiny on attempt 10,140. Naturally, the streamer was quite excited when the Shiny Rayquaza finally appeared!

A video showcasing the moment can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

167 HOURS AND 10140 ATTEMPTS LATER WE FUCKING GOT IT BOYS! NEVER GIVE UP! pic.twitter.com/BhCgcda4Z6 — Calebhart42 @ Midgar (@calebhart42) December 18, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the concept of Shiny Pokemon, they are mostly identical to their normally-colored counterparts, merely offering different color schemes. Sometimes, Shiny Pokemon offer colors significantly different from the norm, but other times, the changes are much subtler. Naturally, the Pokemon that offer bigger deviations tend to be more popular among players. Those differences in coloration are enough to cause some players to spend countless hours hunting down Shiny Pokemon, whether it’s through Legendary encounters like this one, or by hatching hundreds of eggs. In the case of Rayquaza, it would have required CalebHart42 to save, start an encounter, check the color, and then turn off and reboot the game.

Rayquaza is not a Pokemon that appeared in the original version of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The Legendary first appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, but Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have added new encounters with several Legendary Pokemon spanning the series. Some of these are specific to each version of the game, while others, like Rayquaza, can be obtained in both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Of course, players that want to get a Shiny version will have to put in quite a bit of effort, just as CalebHart42 did!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Have you spent a lot of time hunting Shiny Pokemon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!