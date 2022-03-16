Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update Adds Long-Awaited Feature

When Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released on Nintendo Switch last year, many were disappointed to discover that the Global Wonder Station in Jubilife City was not accessible. Well, a new update for the game is now available, finally allowing Wonder Trades between players around the globe! Players should be able to access the feature by updating the game to version 1.3.0, but as with other Pokemon trades, the feature can only be used by those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.3.0 (Released March 15, 2022)

Added an event related to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If a user on a Nintendo Switch system has save data from Pokémon Legends: Arceus that meets set requirements, that player can take part in a special event to meet the Mythical Pokémon Arceus when playing the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl games. Further details can be found here.

Added a network-trading feature at GWS. It is now possible to trade Pokémon online at the GWS in Jubilife City. Note: A Nintendo Switch Online membership (paid service) is required to trade Pokémon online.

Some issues have been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

Wonder Trades were first introduced in Pokemon X and Y, and allow players to randomly trade Pokemon with another player around the globe. Players simply select an eligible Pokemon they want to give up, and the GWS will find someone to trade with. The GWS is located in the same spot as the Global Trade Station that existed in the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

The Arceus event referred to above was revealed earlier today. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players have an opportunity to obtain the mythical Pokemon, provided they have save data from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The player must also have entered the Hall of Fame and received the National Dex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If those conditions have been met, players will get the Azure Flute item, and be able to use it to meet Arceus at the Spear Pillar.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Are you excited to use the GWS? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!