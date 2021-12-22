Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update Makes the Games “More Pleasant”

The fourth Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl update — update 1.1.3 — is now live via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Alongside the update, Nintendo has released official patch notes, but the patch notes for 1.1.3 reveal nothing about the update. Rather than detail what the update does, the patch notes simply note that the update has “fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.”

Playing through the update and digging through the glitches, players have discovered some glitches and issues have been fixed, which may explain why Nintendo didn’t release patch notes. In addition to not providing patch notes, Nintendo also hasn’t provided information on how big the file size is, which is to say, how long it will take to download.

As always, we will keep you updated if anything salient is discovered about the update. Nintendo is famous for releasing vague and incomplete patch notes, but typically it only does this when there’s nothing extremely consequential about the update in question.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of Switch exclusives and all things Pokemon, click here.

“Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are good remakes of an inherently flawed Pokemon game,” reads a snippet from our official reviews of the game. “The games lean a little hard into recapturing the experience of the originals, which is a detriment and somewhat negates the fantastic visual and quality-of-life improvements. Honestly, it feels that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are a preemptive olive branch to Pokemon fans ahead of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, in that it provides a decidedly retro experience as an alternative option to what is sure to be the most envelope-pushing Pokemon game made since the franchise launched 25 years ago. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are made for those looking to celebrate the past of the Pokemon experience. For the rest of us, it’s a nice distraction to hold us over until the launch of the next Pokemon game in a couple of months.”