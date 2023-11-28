Pokemon Build-a-Bear Sale Offers Deep Discounts on Bundles

Today is Cyber Monday, and a number of retailers have offered discounts on Pokemon related products. Build-a-Bear is getting in on the festivities, and the company is offering up to 50% off on several different Pokemon bundles. During the sale, fans can get a better price on some of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, including Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, and Growlithe. Some of the discounts are just a few dollars different from what Build-a-Bear normally charges, but there are a few decent price drops to be found. The discounts can be found at Build-a-Bear's website right here, and the following prices are currently in effect:

Flareon Plush Bundle- $61.20 (normally $68.00)

Build-a-Bear 25th Celebration Pikachu Bundle- $53.20 (normally $76.00)

Build-a-Bear 25 Anniversary Celebration Pikachu (Female) Bundle- $53.20 (normally $76.00)

Squirtle Bundle- $50.62 (normally $67.50)

Teddiursa Bundle- $45.50 (normally $65.00)

Scorbunny Bundle- $39.60 (normally $66.00)

Grookey Bundle- $65.00 (normally $45.50)

Growlithe Bundle- $63.00 (normally $70.00)

Pikachu Hoodie Bundle- $56.70 (normally $63.00)

Sprigatito Bundle- $51.30 (normally $57.00)

Sobble Bundle- $57.60 (normally $64.00)

Eevee Bundle- $63.00 (normally $70.00)

Vulpix Bundle- $57.79 (normally $68.00)

Snorlax Bundle- $53.10 (normally $59.00)

Umbreon Bundle- $60.30 (normally $67.00)

Mimikyu Bundle- $47.25 (normally $52.50)

Mudkip Bundle- $64.80 (normally $72.00)

Build-a-Bear's Pokemon Collection

Technically, there is one other discount available on a Bulbasaur plush; unfortunately, that bundle is currently listed as out of stock, so Pokemon fans will have to settle for a different Grass-type starter, like Grookey or Sprigatito! Build-a-Bear's Pokemon collection has featured a lot of interesting choices since it began. With more than 1,000 Pokemon to choose from, it would be impossible to cover every Pokemon, but Build-a-Bear has done a nice job curating a list that includes some of the characters that will appeal most to both hardcore and casual fans. Obviously Pikachu has gotten a lot of attention given that it's the mascot of the series, but Eevee has also seen a big focus, with every one of its evolutions being offered over the last few years.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on Nintendo Switch last year, the twin games have seen a lot of merchandise released. Sprigatito is the only Paldean Pokemon to receive a Build-a-Bear plush so far, but it's a safe bet that more will see release in the coming months. Fuecoco and Quaxly would make the most sense, as it would give fans a chance to have all three of the starter Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet.

How do you feel about this Pokemon sale from Build-a-Bear? Will you be purchasing any of these bundles? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!