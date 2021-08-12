Espeon Is Build-A-Bear's Next Pokemon Plush

✖

Pokemon fans can now build their very own version of Espeon at Build-A-Bear locations. Build-A-Bear revealed the new plush today, showing off Espeon and its two outfits. While the plush version of Espeon will be available in physical stores, an online exclusive bundle will come with a 5-in-1 sound chip, an Espeon Cape, and an Espeon sleeper. Espeon is the fourth Eevee evolution to appear as a Build-A-Bear plush, following Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon's release last year. Eevee was one of Build-A-Bear's first Pokemon plushes, having first been released in 2016.

The full description for the Espeon plush is below:

Espeon is one of the newest Eevee evolutions at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Catch lots of warm sunbeams alongside this weather-predicting Pokémon. This Psychic-type Pokémon has purple fur with large ears, a long tail and a circular red gem on its forehead. Pokémon Trainers will love this exclusive bundle which includes the mystical Espeon's purple cape, sleeper and 5-in-1 sound chip!

Build-A-Bear has increased the number of Pokemon plushes it releases, with Scorbunny and Mew added to the company's line of toys earlier this year. Other plushes in the line include Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Squirtle, Meowth, Vulpix, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Alolan Vulpix, Piplup, Psyduck, Snubbull, Snorlax, Pichu, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Dragonite. Most Pokemon plushes can be purchased at physical stores based on availability, or from Build-A-Bear's online retail store with a 5-in-1 sound chip. Notably, the Pokemon's outfits (which usually feature Poke Ball theming) can only be purchased through Build-A-Bear's online store.

Espeon is set to be featured in a new Pokemon Trading Card Game set named "Evolving Skies" due for release later this month. Unfortunately, the fantastically drawn Espeon VMAX alternate art card featured in the Japanese version of the set will not be coming to the United States....at least, not yet.

You can purchase the Espeon Build-A-Bear plush from the company's website. The full online bundle costs $65, while the plush (with sound chip) costs $40. Please note that online the bundle is available to purchase through Build-A-Bear's website.