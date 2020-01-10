Build-A-Bear to Add Jolteon and Vaporeon Later This Year

Build-A-Bear will add Jolteon and Vaporeon to its ever-growing line of Pokemon plushes later this year. The popular plush company announced that Vaporeon and Jolteon will follow their newest Pokemon plush Flareon, with planned releases in Summer 2020. Jolteon will be the first release, followed by Vaporeon in “late summer 2020.” This marks a continuation of the popular Pokemon/Build-a-Bear partnership, which has steadily grown over the past several years. The announcement was made via a teaser on the Build-a-Bear website, which can be seen below:

No official announcements were made about price or availability, but the Flareon plush costs $32 on its own or $64 for a special online bundle that includes multiple outfits and a special voice box that makes Flareon sounds. It would make sense that the other Eeveelutions would also get a similar release price.

Build-a-Bear and the Pokemon Company have had a successful partnership that dates back to 2015. So far, we’ve gotten plush versions of Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Psyduck, Charmander, Meowth, Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Snubbull, Piplup, and Pichu. On average, Build-a-Bear releases 4 Pokemon plushes a year, so it looks like 2020 will be filled with Eeveelutions. Each Pokemon plush usually comes with two options – a regular plush that can be bought in-store, and an online bundle that includes outfits and a voice box. Special Pokemon cards are also given out with the plushes. These are much bigger plushes than the ones released in retail stores, and are a lot….plushier, making them the perfect companions for kids who want to hug their Pokemon.

Keep an eye out on Build-a-Bear’s social media for more details later this year and check out Build-a-Bear’s current Pokemon offerings on their website.