Pokemon Cafe Mix's New Update Adds First Ever Team Event

✖

Pokemon Cafe Mix's latest update has added a new team function that allows players to work together to add new Pokemon to their staff. The first ever team event in the game will task teams with satisfying the hunger pangs of Snorlax! The event will kick-off on September 24th and will run through October 8th. Recruiting a team costs 300 Acorns, and the recruiter becomes the Team Captain. Players can build a team through people that are already on their friend list, or through other players. Making new friends in the game just might pay off, as more team events will be held in the future.

We've got a big order coming in, Trainers—Snorlax is coming to visit your café! Fortunately, you’ll get some extra help serving this snack-craving Pokémon in the first-ever #PokemonCafeMix team event! Get the details and start planning your menu: https://t.co/0AmP3HrfFU pic.twitter.com/zDNZ8ooLTf — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 23, 2020

Teams in the game will allow players to recruit up to 30 other people. In celebration of the new update, for each player recruited on to their team, the Captain will be awarded 300 Acorns, with a max of 10,000. In addition to creating teams, players can also join existing teams by searching Team IDs. Players can even join randomly generated teams, as well. All in all, it seems like there are a lot of options for players to find a team to work with!

The game's shop also has a new Team Order Pack, which can be purchased with real money. As part of the pack, players will receive Snorlax Maniac Pikachu as a new cafe recruit. This special Pikachu is wearing an outfit based on Snorlax (an image can be seen in the Tweet above). Buyers will also receive 13,400 Acorns and some helpful items for use in the game.

In order to get Snorlax as a cafe recruit, teams will have to serve it tasty dishes. Once the big lug has joined your kitchen, his Cafe Skill will allow him to clear Pokemon icons and gimmicks. It certainly sounds like the addition will be worth the effort!

Pokemon Cafe Mix is currently available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you play Pokemon Cafe Mix? Are you looking forward to the new Snorlax event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!