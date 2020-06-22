Pokemon Card Could Sell for $100,000 in Auction

An ultra-rare Pokemon card will be auctioned off soon, and could sell for as much as $100,000. Heritage Auctions currently has a 1999 "Pokemon Super Secret Battle No. 1 Trainer" promo hologram card with a professional grade of GEM MINT 10 up for auction. This card is one of the rarest Pokemon cards in existence, with only 7 produced and were originally rewarded to players who won one of the Pokemon Trading Card Game's seven regional tournaments. Not only was the card an incredibly rare prize for the winner, but it also provided entry to the finals of the tournament, the location of which was kept hidden to all but the winner. In order to participate in the tournament, players had to present their No. 1 Trainer card at the door to gain entry. Notably, only seven cards are believed to be in existence, which make it rarer than Pikachu Illustrator card that regularly makes news for its extreme selling price.

The No. 1 Trainer card continues to be a tradition in the Pokemon Trading Card game, with players earning a version of the card if they win their age division in the World Championships. The cards now act as a de facto invitation to the following year's World Championships, although you no longer have to present the card to gain entry into the tournament. Despite their continued rarity, more recent No. 1 Trainer cards don't sell for nearly as much as the older cards.

As of press time, the No. 1 Trainer card's high bid is $15,500. The auction will continue for 19 more days, so we expect that the price will steadily increase up until the end date. If you have a bunch of money to spare and want to own a part of Pokemon TCG history, be sure to check out the auction today.

