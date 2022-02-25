Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.

The “Pikachu Illustrator” card is one of the rarest Pokemon cards in existence, with only 10 of the original 39 cards believed to still exist today. The cards were originally given out to winners of a Pokemon card illustration contest in Japan and features artwork by Atsuko Nishida, the original illustrator for Pikachu. The cards are highly sought-after by Pokemon card collectors, with the sale of a Pikachu Illustrator setting records multiple times over the past few years. Notably, the recently sold Pikachu Illustrator card was graded as a “Near Mint 7.” There is at least one other Pikachu Illustrator card with a higher grade, which indicates that there’s still room in the market for a higher sale.

Vintage Pokemon cards have become a very expensive commodity in recent years, driven largely by celebrities such as Logan Paul pushing more buyers into the market. Base Set cards remain the most expensive commodity, but other rare or limited edition cards have also sold for big bucks on the secondary market. Because of the influx of high-value Pokemon card sales in recent years, eBay has even introduced mandatory authentication services for cards that sell for high prices.

The timing of the sale comes as the Pokemon Trading Card Game prepares to release its first international Pokemon card set of the year. “Brilliant Stars” is a brand new set that introduces VSTAR cards, a new type of Pokemon card that introduces a one-time use ability called a VSTAR power. The Brilliant Stars expansion to the Pokemon Trading Card Game releases today.