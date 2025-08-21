Pokemon TCG Reveals New Team Rocket Premium Collection (But There’s a Catch)

The Pokemon card-collecting hobby continues to be a struggle in 2025, as shelves in most major retailers are empty mere hours after new product drops. But despite it all, we Pokemon TCG fans remain hopeful whenever we see an exciting new release. And today, Pokemon card collectors got a first look at a brand-new Ultra Premium Collection headed our way. As exciting as this new product is, however, fans can’t help but notice one key detail that makes it less thrilling than we hoped.

On August 21st, new images featuring a brand-new Team Rocket’s Moltres ex Ultra Premium Collection began making the rounds on social media. The images include the box art, as well as the full product description listed on the back of the box. At first glance, a Team Rocket-themed box is exactly what fans want after the popularity of Destined Rivals earlier this year. However, while the collection does include a few Destined Rivals boosters, it also features cards from other sets.

Everything Included in the Team Rocket’s Moltres ex Ultra Premium Collection

The Team Rocket’s Moltres ex Ultra Premium Collection will, of course, feature Team Rocket’s Moltres pretty prominently. The box art features Moltres swooping into action, with the iconic Team Rocket “R” emblazoned over it. But what’s inside the box is a bit more of a mixed bag.

First look at Team Rocket’s Moltres ex Ultra Premium Collection Coming Soon! 🔥



We’ll post all updates and as soon as it’s available!#Pokemon #PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/jvVbVNIT1T — Pokemon TCG Restocks & News (@PokemonRestocks) August 21, 2025

The new Pokemon TCG Ultra Premium Collection includes a total of 18 booster packs. However, the box art suggests that only 2 of those packs will actually be the Team-Rocket themed Destined Rivals boosters. For many fans, that’s a disappointing choice for a collection themed after Team Rocket. Even so, if you’re curious to know what we’re getting with this new Moltres ex Ultra Premium Collection, here’s what’s inside:

3 Team Rocket’s Moltres ex foil promos

18 booster packs, which look to be primarily Journey Together with 2 Destined Rivals included

Team Rocket’s Moltres-themed Playmat

Team Rocket’s Moltres-themed Deckc box and metallic coin

Pokemon TCG Damage counters

Many fans are shocked to see that the set only seems to include 2 Destined Rivals boosters. Team Rocket’s Moltres ex is from this set, so it stands to reason that the Ultra Premium Collection would give players a chance to get some more Team Rocket cards. However, Journey Together sold out far less quickly than other Scarlet & Violet-era Pokemon card sets. So, it’s possible that the Pokemon Company has plenty of these boosters to spare, if they overestimated demand to match that for other recent releases.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Either way, players can look forward to a new Team Rocket-themed Pokemon TCG release soon. The exact on-sale date for the new collection isn’t yet confirmed, nor is the price tag. That said, other Ultra Premium Collections in the Scarlet & Violet era have been priced at around $120. So, it’s likely we’ll see this new collection with a similar price tag.

