Pokemon Legends: Z-A Confirms Past Leaks With New Gen 1 Mega Evolution Reveal

When Pokemon Legends: Z-A is released on October 16th, the game will bring Mega Evolution back to the Pokemon franchise in a very big way. Mega Evolution was a major hook for Pokemon X and Y when they launched back in 2013, but the series has largely moved away from the mechanic in recent Pokemon games. After missing from games like Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, not only will players be able to Mega Evolve Pokemon in the mainline games again, but we’re also getting some new ones for the first time in many years.

After revealing Mega Dragonite last month, The Pokemon Company has now pulled back the curtain on another new Mega Evolution. In a new teaser video for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, we’ve now gotten our first official look at Mega Victreebel. The existence of Mega Victreebel was leaked earlier this year, so this isn’t a huge surprise overall. In fact, it looks quite a bit like the descriptions we’ve previously heard. However, this is the first time we’ve actually gotten a chance to see what it looks like. Readers can check it out in the trailer below.

How Many New Mega Evolutions Will There Be?

At this time, it’s unclear exactly how many new Mega Evolutions will be introduced in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but leaks suggest we’ll be seeing 27 in total. The reveal of Mega Victreebel makes just two that have been announced so far, which means we could have a lot more to see between now and October. Of course, it’s possible The Pokemon Company will be keeping many of the Mega Evolutions quiet until after the game is released, to maintain some level of surprise. With the game officially less than two months away, we can probably expect to see some similar reveals before launch, even if we don’t get to see all of them.

Over the last 12 years, Mega Evolution has become a really beloved part of The Pokemon franchise, despite largely disappearing from the mainline games. It certainly helps that Mega Evolution has remained a major part of Pokemon Go, and it will be interesting to see how long it takes before some of the new Mega Evolutions make their way to the mobile game, as well. It’s worth noting that Pokemon Go players are still waiting on some of the Mega Evolutions that made their debut in past games, including both versions of Mega Mewtwo. However, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if we saw Mega Dragonite or Mega Victreebel show up in the mobile game before that.

Whatever the next few months bring, it’s nice to see The Pokemon Company reveal Mega Victreebel through such a unique method. The found footage concept for today’s trailer worked really well. The franchise has always had some great horror elements going back to the days of Pokemon Red and Blue, so it actually feels kind of fitting. Hopefully we get more unique trailers like this for other Mega Evolutions!

Are you looking forward to Pokemon Legends: Z-A? What did you think of the trailer that was released today? Share your thoughts with me down in the comments section!