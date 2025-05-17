Best Cards To Pull in Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals

When opening booster packs for the Pokemon TCG, it can be easy to focus on the Special Illustration Rares or Golden Full Arts that make up some of the most coveted pulls of each set. However, these cards aren’t always the best pulls that can be obtained from an expansion. Sometimes, excellence is hidden behind a solid ability or an excellent Trainer/Pokemon combination.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Destined Rivals expansion for Scarlet and Violet has a unique card list for players to amass. From the Trainer’s cards for Arven, Ethan, Marvel, Team Rocket, Steven, and Cynthia, to key Item cards with unique and powerful effects, there are plenty of options players won’t want to miss out on.

After getting an early preview of the set ahead of its May 30, 2025, release day, we have a handful of cards that competitive and casual players alike will want to try and get while opening Destined Rivals packs.

Best Trainer’s Cards in Destined Rivals

Your official first look at Cynthia's Garchomp ex from #DestinedRivals pic.twitter.com/HKzrxdhu9Y — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) May 1, 2025

Of the Trainer’s Cards that have debuted in Destined Rivals, several stand out as particularly powerful deck options. These cards don’t have to be obtained as the illustration rare, and it seems the standard ex cards aren’t as hard to pull as the majority of the Gold Star rares of this set.

Cynthia’s Garchomp ex

This powerhouse Pokemon is a Fighting-type players won’t want to leave out of the upcoming deck builds. With an HP count of 330 and two attacks doing 100+ damage each, it will throttle opponents with minimal effort.

Garchomp is a second-stage evolution, but Rare Candy can make quick work of the evolution costs. Corkscrew Drive, its first attack, costs one Fighting-type Energy, does 100 damage, and allows players to draw until they have six cards in their hand. Draconic Buster costs only two Fighting-type Energy cards and deals 260 damage in a single blow. While players have to discard all Energy on Garchomp, it isn’t difficult to get it bulked back up.

Steven’s Metagross ex

Energy acceleration with Steel and Psychic-types is critical for players to stand a chance against faster opponents, and Steven’s Metagross ex makes quick work of setting up a bench. This Pokemon’s Ability X-Boot allows for up to one Psychic and one Steel-type Energy per turn, allowing them to be immediately attached to same-typed Pokemon in play. This includes the Active position Pokemon, and does not affect the regular Energy attachment phase during the turn. This is a terrifyingly powerful Pokemon Ability only put off by the second-stage evolution requirements of Metagross.

Add on the attack Metal Stomp for one Steel-type and two Colorless Energy that deals 200 damage without consequence, and players will be able to stomp and crash their way to victory.

Arven’s Mabosstiff ex

Dark-type Pokemon have had a difficult time during the Scarlet and Violet meta. With fewer heavy hitters and setups that can require a frustrating amount of time to pull off, it might not be worth it to try running them in decks. However, Arven’s Mabosstiff ex may have turned the tables for Dark-type fans.

This monster of a Pokemon has 270 HP and an attack that seems fairly unimpressive until you read the fine print. Vigorous Tackle has a base hit of 30 damage for a single Colorless Energy. However, if this Pokemon has no damage, the attack immediately does 120 more, for a total of 150 damage per hit. When paired with the item Arven’s Sandwich, which heals 100 points of damage for Arven’s Pokemon, this Pokemon can wallop opponents for next to no cost.

Boss Headbutt, which costs three Colorless Energy, isn’t anything to pass up either, as it can dish out 210 damage every other turn. With only one evolution to set Mabosstiff ex up, it is a dangerous addition to competitive decks.

Best Trainer Cards For Destined Rivals

Like with general Pokemon cards, Destined Rivals offers Pokemon TCG players a handful of notable Trainer cards that shouldn’t be missed. Some of these are best used with the corresponding Trainer’s card, while others can be used for a quick buff regardless of the deck type or Pokemon in play.

Sacred Ash

This card allows the player to shuffle up to 5 Pokemon from a discard pile into the deck. This means that players who may have lost an important Pokemon early in the match can get it back in play. Cards like these can save a competitor when the first draw doesn’t turn out particularly good.

Cynthia’s Power Weight

When played correctly, Pokemon Tools can give players a real edge in battle. Cynthia’s Power Weight is exactly the type of card to use when building a deck with Garchomp ex. This tool gives Cynthia’s cards an additional 70 HP. When added to Garchomp ex, this boosts the Pokemon’s already impressive 330 to a stunning 400 max.

With a boost like this, Garchomp is likely to stay in play for a painfully long time, giving it plenty of opportunity to destroy opponent Pokemon.

Arven’s Sandwich

Arven’s Sandwich is a simple healing card. When used on any Pokemon, it will restore 30 HP. However, when paired with Arven’s Pokemon, it will patch an in-play partner up by 100 HP. For those running Mobosstiff, it’s a must-have item.

With a card list boasting over 240 cards, there isn’t a shortage of options in Destined Rivals for players looking to build a new deck or try a fresh strategy while playing Pokemon TCG. There is definitely something for everyone, and the above cards are a great place to get started.