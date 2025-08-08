Pokemon Fans Can Get a Free Promo Card from the Pokemon Center Right Now

Each year, the Pokemon World Championships invite Pokemon fans to compete across a variety of arenas. Players face off in Pokemon TCG, Pokemon Go, and more to claim victory and some pretty sweet Pokemon prizes. This year, the event will take place in Anaheim, California from August 15th to 17th. Even if you don’t plan to watch the festivities in person, Pokemon Worlds is always a fun time to celebrate the franchise. You can tune into livestreams via the official Pokemon Twitch and, usually, there are a few giveaways to claim. Today, the 2025 free World Championship Promo Card went live on the Pokemon Center. Here’s how to get it.

Starting on August 8th and running until September 30th, fans have a chance to snag the 2025 World Championship Promo Card. It is available as a free add-on with any purchase from the Pokemon Center website. This year’s card features some truly adorable artwork of the Pokemon mascot, Pikachu. To get the card, you simply need to make an eligible purchase from the Pokemon Center and enter code worldscard25us at checkout.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

You’ll be able to get the free promo card with most purchases from the Pokemon Center. However, there are a few exceptions. Digital orders for items like video game codes are not eligible. Similarly, you won’t be able to claim the gift with a pre-order, so you won’t be able to add Promo Pikachu to your Pokemon Legends Z-A purchase. Aside from those caveats, you should be able to grab just about any goodies from the official Pokemon web store and snag a free Pikachu card to go with it.

Best Pokemon Center Purchases to Get Your Promo Pikachu Card

If you’re anything like me, it’s not hard to find a way to spend some money at the Pokemon Center website. It’s the Year of Eevee, after all, and there’s plenty of merch to choose from. But if you happen to be looking for suggestions for what to buy to get your free Pikachu Promo before September 30th, here are a few ideas.

When it comes to the Pokemon TCG, stock is pretty limited these days. Most new arrivals sell out instantly, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find actual cards from recent sets. You can, however, shop a variety of accessories like a Sylveon playmat or a variety of deck boxes and card sleeves.

Of course, there’s also plenty of Pokemon clothes on offer. My personal pick here is the recently released line of adult Pokemon sleepwear, which looks super cozy as we head into fall. The Starmie pajamas in particular are iconic.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Another great way to grab your free Pikachu promo is by getting that Pokemon plush you’ve been yearning for. There are really too many adorable ones to even name, but if you want a Pokemon version of the Labubu craze, you can’t go wrong with a Pokemon plush keychain instead. The recently released Sun & Storm line includes Glaceon and Buizel, both adorable options.

For the Pokemon fans who wants functionality over anything, the Pokemon Center also sells home goods. You can cozy up with a Growlithe accent blanket or get some Eevee-themed kitchen bowls here, letting you mix practical purchases with a free Pokemon card. A real win-win situation if you ask me.

The Worlds 2025 Pikachu Promo card is available as a gift with purchase from August 8th until September 30th. To get it, you just need an eligible purchase from the Pokemon Center and to enter the code worldscard25us at checkout.