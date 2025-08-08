Pokemon TCG Pocket Players React to New Ho-Oh & Lugia Cards Following Stolen Art Controversy

Pokemon TCG Pocket found itself in a bit of hot water upon unveiling two new immersive cards in the recent Wisdom of Sea & Sky set. Specifically, Ho-Oh appeared to be traced or copied from existing fan art. Quickly after accusations arose, Pokemon TCG Pocket took action with a statement and the removal of the impacted cards. After several days of placeholder “New Art Coming Soon” versions, players have a first look at the new art for immersive Ho-oh and Lugia. And reactions are mixed, to say the least.

The primary issue was the Ho-Oh immersive card, which Pokemon TCG Pocket notes was mistakenly created using incorrect reference materials. However, the immersive Lugia card also featured Ho-Oh in its broader art. So, both cards were removed while the team worked to create new designs not based on fan art. This spawned many entertaining memes as lucky players pulled blank cards indicating “New Art Coming Soon.” But those days are over, as the replacement images for both Lugia and Ho-Oh have arrived in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Now that the new art has replaced the placeholders, one fan took to the r/PTCGP subreddit to get opinions. And while most players agree the new, non-plagiarized Ho-Oh art is an improvement, Lugia isn’t faring so well.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Slam New Lugia Immersive Card Art

Most players are pretty pleased with the updated Ho-Oh card, with some even saying they like it more than the original version. But Lugia, on the other hand, is getting ripped to shreds by fans. The new Lugia card indeed shows the Sinnoh Legendary in an awkward pose that’s very chest-forward. As one Redditor puts it, “it’s chest day.”

The new Lugia art is drawing comparisons to Vegeta going Super Saiyan, with some players wishing it would go back to the placeholder artwork. Others are wondering why it was changed at all, when the immersive animation showing the old Ho-Oh art was the main issue, not Lugia itself. As others have pointed out, as much as this Lugia card looks like a Super Saiyan pose, there’s actually a Pokemon precedent for the look. It bears a striking resemblance to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s Miraidon in its bizarre battle-mode pose.

One fan even joked that they must have messed up source material again, only this time accidentally offering up this Miradon image instead of Lugia artwork. Indeed, you’d be hard pressed to find any fans defending the new Lugia card art. Many are wishing to get the old art back again, but it’s unlikely that’s going to happen.

At any rate, most players are happy that Pokemon TCG Pocket reacted so quickly to correct the mistake with this Ho-Oh artwork. Even if it didn’t wind up with the best result for poor Lugia, the card art no longer references uncredited fan work.

What do you think of the new immersive artwork for Ho-Oh and Lugia in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Have you managed to pull these cards in the game yet? Let us know in the comments below!