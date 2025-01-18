Pokemon Center’s Year of Eevee is a Personal Attack on My Finances

It’s no secret that Eevee is a fan-favorite Pokemon, with a status that’s made it a brand mascot right alongside Pikachu. With the upcoming Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon TCG set, 2025 was already shaping up to be a big one for Eevee fans. But that wasn’t enough for The Pokemon Company, apparently, and they’ve got a step further where The Pokemon Center is concerned. A recent announcement declared 2025 the “Year of Eevee” for the Pokemon merch hub, and I’m taking this as a personal attack on my finances.

Listen, it’s no secret that times are hard when it comes to the cost of living and making ends meet. Going into this year, my biggest hope as an Eevee fan was to finally round out my set of Eeveelution Funko Pops in peace. Cliche though it may be, Eevee and its many forms have been a favorite of mine since I found that first one hidden in the Pokemon Mansion in my Pokemon Blue days. Like many Pokemon fans, I’m in a constant state of resisting new merch that features my favorites, and this new Year of Eevee thing is, frankly, a bit much.

As I write this, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon look on with those dead Funko Pop eyes. “Where are our brothers?” they seem to ask, as I’ve yet to round out the set with the later additions. So far, somehow, these Funkos are my only Eevee merch, aside from the few physical TCG cards I’ve managed to collect. But one glance at the newly minted Year of Eevee page at the Pokemon Center and I know I’m a goner.

Thus far, the page primarily features a set of Pokemon Dolls plushies, with chibi versions of every Eeveelution. It’s with great relief – and a little disappointment, if we’re being honest – that I inform you my witchy Dark-type love, Umbreon, is already sold out. The others, including my runner-up Pisces favorite Vaporeon, are alarmingly still in stock, waiting to tempt fans like me into spending their hard earned money on cute little guys instead of practical things like rent and groceries.

As if these adorable plushies weren’t enough, the Pokemon Center is already threatening us with more merch. A line of Evolving Personalities figures featuring each of the Eeveelutions in action has already been announced, with a few sneak previews of the original three already available to tempt fans. And in case those don’t tempt Eevee fans enough, the Year of Eevee page features links to curated collections of available merch for each and every Eeveelution. What’s an Umbreon fan to do except click that button and see what wares are in stock after learning the new plushie is out of stock?

On top of the merch they’ve already shared on The Pokemon Center, the webpage promises “tons of exclusive products to come in 2025” based on Eevee and co. That means even if I manage to resist hitting “add to cart” on these adorable plushies and figurines, my willpower – and my wallet – stand to be tested all year long. In this economy? You’ve got to be kidding me, Pokemon Center. (But actually, please don’t be kidding me – my wallet might hate it, but I do not).