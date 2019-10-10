Jessica Nigri’s Pokemon Cosplay Brings Sirfetch’d to Life Perfectly

There’s a lot of Pokemon cosplays on the Internet. Some are simple, others are elaborate. And of course, while most are relatively modest, there’s plenty that detour into the realm of NSFW. That said, all Pokemon cosplay, no matter what combination, fall short of Sirfecth’d cosplays, because well, all other Pokemon fall short of Sirfecth’d. Thankfully, the Internet has blessed us with exactly that: a Sirfecth’d cosplay. More specifically, popular cosplayer Jessica Nigri has provided Pokemon fans with a new cosplay of the new Pokemon, and it’s pretty great.

For those that don’t know: Sirfetch’d is a brand-new Pokemon being introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the latest Pokemon game coming to Nintendo Switch next month. The Pokemon is a Galarian evolution of Farfetch’d, and upon reveal, went viral as the Internet did what it does best: turned the Pokemon into a meme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, as you can see, this cosplay of Sirfetch’d isn’t complete. In fact, it’s missing its important component: Sirfetch’d’s dreamy eyebrows. But don’t worry, there’s a version of the cosplay featuring those luscious eye warmers.

Also before you get mad HERES EYEBROW VERSION pic.twitter.com/Tot7cUFz7o — JESSICA (@OJessicaNigri) October 10, 2019

It’s obviously got a A LOT OF work and a ways to go BUT THIS STUPID MEME TURNED INTO A LARGE BUILD AND I AM SO MAD AT WHERE MY PRIORITIES LIE IN THE GRAND SCHEME OF THINGS I pic.twitter.com/Kk7dPuieMZ — JESSICA (@OJessicaNigri) September 29, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield is set to release on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. In order to use Sirfetch’d, you will need to cop the Sword version of the game, as the Pokemon is exclusive to the Sword version of the title. Meanwhile, for more great cosplay, be sure to give Jessica Nigri a follow on either her Twitter or Instagram.