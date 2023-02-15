Pokemon Day Teased by New Campaign

The Pokemon Company is gearing up for this year's big Pokemon Day festivities with a new campaign that's underway now. Dubbed the "Better Together" campaign, it focuses on the Pokemon community and asks players to share their stories via photos, videos, and anecdotes that have a chance of being included in a celebratory mosaic putting many of these contributions in one place. Pokemon Day is scheduled to take place on February 27th, so we'll see the mosaic revealed then with (hopefully) much more to be teased before then.

"Together" is very much the theme of this year's Pokemon Day campaign as evidenced by the trailer below that shows plenty of lighthearted, communal Pokemon experiences being shared across platforms like the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. A site's been set up for this particular Pokemon push, too, where we presume we'll see the completed mosaic and more as we get closer to Pokemon Day.

"This Pokemon Day, Trainers from around the world will come together to celebrate their love of Pokemon," an overview of the plan for Pokemon's Better Together campaign said. "Become part of the experience by sharing your Pokemon memories with the hashtag #PokemonTogether for a chance to be included in an interactive mosaic here on Pokemon Day. Check back February 27 to celebrate Pokemon Together!"

Sharing photos like this is fun and all and gives you a chance at being part of a larger celebration once that mosaic goes up, but the real thing people are looking forward to is the Pokemon Day celebration itself which offers us a chance at Pokemon news for games and more. DLC will be the hot topic going into that day given that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still fresh on players' minds, so while The Pokemon Company hasn't given an indication that that's what's going to be announced, that's what people are hoping for.

Outside of DLC, people are also hoping that we'll see some Pokemon games from the Game Boy Advance era released on Nintendo Switch Online. Game Boy Advance games recently became part of the Nintendo Switch Online package similar to SNES and N64 games, though only a few were available at the start. Pokemon games were conspicuously absent despite their prominence during that handheld's lifespan, so many are holding out hope that an announcement is being saved for Pokemon Day.