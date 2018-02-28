Pokemon Fans Share Their Favorite Gaming Moments

Happy #PokemonDay! Pokémon Red Version & Pokémon Blue Version launched in Japan today, way back in 1996! To celebrate, we’re asking everyone to share your favorite moment from the Pokémon video game series. Let us know by using #PokemonDay & we may RT you! https://t.co/cnVUy9g1c3 pic.twitter.com/Oq2xLxYnmD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 27, 2018

Today is Pokemon Day, a day that’s all about celebrating the acclaimed Pokemon franchise and all the games, TV series, and memorable moments that it boasts from the years that it’s been around. For those who played Pokemon games all the way from Pokemon Blue, Red, and Yellow to the most recent additions of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, the multiple games throughout the past decades have provided more than a few memories worth recounting.

That’s exactly what gamers did on Twitter today after Nintendo of America prompted players to share their favorite Poke-moments from the series of games. Pokemon players shared their best stories of triumphant catches and learning pains, and we’ve got some of the best ones from this wholesome Twitter Moment right here.

The Thrill of Victory…

My favorite moment from the Pokemon video games was in the Red & Blue… After defeating the Elite Four, getting through the cave near the end and finding Mewtwo to battle and catch him! ?

It was so epic and I think everyone saved their master ball for him.#PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/wofUzPrp0i — RebelTom (@TheRebelTom) February 27, 2018

Twitter user RebelTom shared a memory from Pokemon Red and Blue that the OG players will remember fondly: Finding Mewtwo.

If there were stats on such a topic, it would probably be guaranteed that the majority of players’ Master Balls were saved for this fabled Pokemon just as RebelTom suggested. Beating the Elite Four was enough of an accomplishment, but finding Mewtwo and lobbing a Master Ball at him for a guaranteed catch was an even greater success shared between players who played the original Pokemon games.

…and the Agony of Defeat

I let my little brother who could barely read, but knew how Pokemon worked, play my first Pokemon game: Yellow version. He said “I caught you a Rattata.” Much later, after saving, I realized he had been able to read “ball” and used one. My master ball. #PokemonDay https://t.co/Tjjid8tDBi — Courtney Svatek (@altermentality) February 27, 2018

On the other end of that spectrum, there’s probably a significant number of Master Balls that were wasted as well from using it on a Pokemon that didn’t really necessitate such a powerful catching tool.

Twitter user Courtney Svatek’s story about Pokemon Yellow starts out wholesome enough with a younger brother working his way through the game despite barely being able to read. Unfortunately, that means that the brother couldn’t easily recognize what the different Balls did beyond simply knowing that “Ball” meant “catch Pokemon.” This led to a Master Ball being used on a Rattata, a heart-breaking moment, if not one without noble intentions.

Pokemon Is Better With Friends

Bought Pokemon Diamond for the DS in April 2007 when I was 8 years old. It was the first Pokemon game I could play with friends. I still remember the team I first beat the Elite 4 with. I have 400+ hours put into it and it’s the only game that I haven’t restarted #PokemonDay https://t.co/3ribqS0CmH — Chris Reistle (@cjreistle) February 27, 2018

Not everyone started at the beginning with Pokemon Red and Blue, but that hasn’t stopped Pokemon players from picking up whatever game they could within the series and joining the fun.

Another Twitter user, Chris Reistle, chimed in to share his first experience with the Pokemon series, one that began with Pokemon Diamond. Several installations into the lifespan of the series, Pokemon Diamond came in in 2006 in Japan, 2007 everywhere else along with its Pokemon Pearl counterpart. The games were released for the Nintendo DS, a revolutionary handheld console at the time that drew players in with its dual-screen madness, though Pokemon players likely didn’t need much coaxing if it meant playing the next game in the series.

The Music of Pokemon

For me, it was simply sitting in the Gates in BW and listening to the music. That song is still one of my favorite video game songs ever. Gen 5 still has the best soundtrack out of any Pokémon game, and if you don’t believe me, go listen to the credits for B2/W2 #PokemonDay — Mike (@InvisibleGrape5) February 27, 2018

The Pokemon series has some of the most unique characters and creations like the iconic Ash and Pikachu duo, but the unsung hero of many of the series’ games is the music that spurred each game’s story on in the background.

The Twitter user above who simply goes by Mike reflected on the music of Pokemon Black and White, specifically the song that played at the gates, a tune that you’ll find yourself listening to for quite a while if you’re not careful. Mike went on to commend Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 for its soundtrack as well, but it’s hard to think of a Pokemon game that didn’t have an incredible collection of songs.

Youngster Joey

With how long the Pokemon game series has been around, it’d be a shame if it hadn’t built up an impressive catalogue of memes and running jokes. Thankfully, one meme has stood the test of time with one of the series’ most memorable quotes still stuck in players’ minds after years and years.

“Hi! I like to wear shorts! They’re comfy and easy to wear!” is the line that was uttered many years ago by Youngster Joey, a spunky Pokemon Trainer whose fondness of shorts immortalized him in the series.

The line was first spotted in Pokemon Red and Blue which makes it even more impressive that it’s stood the test of time and persisted as some players’ favorite moment.

Those are just a few of the best Pokemon moments from players around the world who are celebrating Pokemon Day, but we want to hear yours, too. Let us know what your most memorable Pokemon moment is in the comments below!