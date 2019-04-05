‘Pokemon: Detective Pikachu’ Mega Construx Sets Are Available Now

Merch based on Warner Bros. live-action adaptation of Detective Pikachu has started to trickle out, and the first big products out of the gate are these awesome Mega Construx building sets. In fact, two of the sets are already on sale!

First off you can score the Detective Pikachu Mega Construx figure set on Amazon for $19.99 (20% off). It will allow you to build a 6.25-inch Detective Pikachu figure with head twist-activated mechanical arm movement, articulated legs, arms, tail and ears, and a spring-loaded tail. Other articulated figure sets include Mr. Mime ($9.99 – shipping now), Likitung ($9.99 – shipping April 30th), and Loudred ($9.99 – shipping April 30th). All three of these Pokemon have made appearances in Detective Pikachu trailers.

Outside of the figures, you can also order the Detective Pikachu office playset for $19.87. It includes a poseable Detective Pikachu figure as well as a buildable detective desk, rolling chair, computer and decor.

The Hi Hat Cafe playset is the second Detective Pikachu Mega Construx set that’s currently on sale. You can order it here for $24.99 (17% off) complete with Detecive Pikachu and Ludicolo figures, buildable coffee station and backsplash, counter, dishes, stool, decor, and a hand-activated cafe shelf spills cups and glasses on Ludicolo.

Directed by Rob Letterman and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

