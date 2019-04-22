New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Showcases the Living World of Pokemon

Detective Pikachu is full of different types of Pokemon outside of the electrifying, yellow protagonist, and a new video from the character’s voice actor Ryan Reynolds shows off how these Pokemon coexist with humans. Set to the tune of “What a Wonderful World,” Reynolds’ video shows off some touching scenes featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and the many Pokemon that inhabit Ryme City where the movie takes place.

Reynolds shared the video below on Twitter and called it “A little shot of wonderful for a weary world.” Some of the scenes you’ll see involving Pokemon like Snubbull and Psyduck are ones that we’ve seen before, but the format of the video and some of what’s in it like Psyduck hugging Pikachu are totally new. We’ve seen several examples of how Pikachu will work with Tim Goodman who’s played by Justice Smith in trailers released in the past, and this one shows how other Pokemon mill about and have integrated mostly seamlessly into the human world.

A little shot of wonderful for a weary world. #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/xUAeGkTbZC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 22, 2019

One thing that’s not in this trailer is the reveal of any new Pokemon that haven’t been seen in Detective Pikachu previews before, but we’ve already seen plenty of those so far to get us through to the movie’s release next month. While many of the Pokemon flitter on and off the screen quickly to the point that you’d miss them if you weren’t paying attention, some of the bigger, more recognizable ones have gotten more focus in the past. Blastoise, for example, has been featured prominently. Not to be left behind, the fully-evolved version of one of the OG starters, Charizard, will also play a big role in the film.

Detective Pikachu is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 10th.

