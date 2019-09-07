Pokemon Devs Game Freak Reveal Release Date For New Nintendo Switch RPG

Game Freak is best known for one of the most popular gaming franchises to date. Of course, while not all of their titles include players running around and attempting to catch pocket monsters, the Pokemon series does occupy quite a bit of space within their catalog. That said, a new game that has been in the works for some time has officially received a release date. Fans may remember Town, the upcoming RPG for the Nintendo Switch from Game Freak. However, it is now called Little Town Hero, and it will be arriving next week.

The upcoming RPG from Game Freak will be offering a players an interesting experience. When it comes to progression, instead of having to take down several enemies to grind out their levels, players will be battling bosses one on one, and they will need to develop a good strategy to do so. Of course, there will be plenty more to join along when Little Town Hero arrives next month on Nintendo Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t know about Game Freak’s Little Town Hero, here’s more from the official description:

“The story is set in an isolated village on the edge of the world. The only gate leading outside is heavily guarded by a castle, and the villagers are not allowed to leave. Most of the villagers don’t give it a thought, and happily go on with their everyday lives. However, the protagonist is a little different from the others – he wants to see the world outside.

“One day, a “Monster” appears in the village, shocking everyone because until then, no one knew such creatures existed. The protagonist is able to fight it using a mysterious Red stone he found in the coalmines. In the course of his defense of the village, he gradually unravels secrets of how the stones and the monsters came to be…

“Unlike most RPGs, there is no need to fight weak monsters repeatedly to level grind in ‘Little Town Hero’. Instead, you will need to have a good strategy to fight each boss monster one on one. Will the protagonist live the adventure he craves and escape the humdrum village life?”

Key Features

A challenging battle system which relies heavily on coming up with new Ideas and strategies.

Compact story progression designed with the busy gamer in mind.

Soundtrack by Toby Fox, composer of the background music for UNDERTALE.

Little Town Hero is set to officially arrive on October 16th for Nintendo Switch.