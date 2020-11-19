Super Mario Galaxy Modder Recreates Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Map In the Game

✖

Super Mario Galaxy modder RiazorMC has recreated a map of the Sinnoh region from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl in the Nintendo Wii game. While the map is recreated from the classic top-down perspective that existed in Pokemon games of the time, Mario's movements still reflect those from the Wii game. The 17-minute video sees Mario travel all across the region, and concludes with the mustachioed plumber snagging a Staryu in place of a traditional Star. It's a strange mash-up, but given the fact that both games released in North America in 2007, it seems somewhat fitting to see the two franchises combined like this!

The full video can be found embedded below.

Pokemon fans have been requesting a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for quite some time. Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have made a habit of remaking earlier games in the franchise, and Diamond and Pearl would be the next games to receive the treatment, following Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire's release in 2014. Thus far, Game Freak has been quiet regarding the possibility, but it hasn't stopped fans from requesting an update of the twin titles.

While Diamond and Pearl fans are hoping for an update on Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Galaxy was recently re-released on the platform as part of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation. Galaxy is one of three games in the collection, alongside Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. The game isn't technically a remake, but it has given new players the opportunity to discover a Nintendo classic!

Mario and Pokemon are two of the biggest franchises associated with Nintendo, but the two haven't seen much in the way of official crossovers. Both franchises feature several representatives in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a line of crossover merchandise was produced for Pokemon Center stores back in 2016. The line included Pikachu wearing Mario's trademark overalls and hat, and included items like plushes, playing cards, and more. Sadly, this did not result in a true video game mash-up, so fans will just have to settle for mods like this one by RiazorMC, for the time being!

What do you think of this mash-up of Super Mario Galaxy and Pokemon Diamond and Pearl? Are you hoping for a Pokemon Gen IV remake? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!