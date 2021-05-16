Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Fan Trailer Creates Gorgeous Take on the Sinnoh Region

Over the next year, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus will give Nintendo Switch fans two new ways of exploring the Sinnoh region. However, that hasn't stopped Millenniumloops from imagining their own take on the original Nintendo DS game! Earlier this year, the YouTube channel shared its first fan trailer based on Gen IV, and it has now released a second video. The first trailer mostly showcased the style that its creator hoped to see from the new remake, and the follow-up takes things a step further. The new trailer can be found at the top of this page.

All in all, it's a very interesting trailer! It's extremely well-made, and it features a handful of things that franchise fans have been hoping to see, including the return of Mega Evolutions. Mega Evolution designs for Infernape and Empoleon can be found around the 2:30 mark.

Millenniumloops is quick to mention that this is all a game concept, and an actual game is not in development. Nintendo is quick to issue takedown notices for fan games, so it's important to note that this is something else entirely. Fans hoping to find a fan game online will have to just be happy with The Pokemon Company's official offerings.

The trailers seem to be a response to the style used for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. After the games were officially revealed back in February, some fans were a bit disappointed. The remake appears to have a design faithful to the 2006 game, with chibi characters appearing in the overworld. Fans that were hoping for something similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield or Pokemon: Let's Go were a little let down, but a lot of others seem happy with the style choice.

Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, the work by Millenniumloops is a testament to the dedication of the Pokemon community. There's a lot of talent and skill involved in creating something like this, and that shines through quite brilliantly!

What do you think of the newest trailer from @MillenniumLoops? How do you feel about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!