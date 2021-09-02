Pokemon Electronic Ultra Ball Replica Is On Sale Now

If you've been collecting The Wand Company's fancy Pokemon die-cast Poke Ball replicas, you can now add the Ultra Ball to your display. Like previous releases in the series, the Ultra Ball replica features a metal shell and proximity / touch sensors that activate LEDs on the button. When pressed, the button will launch a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. The presentation case also includes an individually numbered hologram and lifts the replica for display when opened.

Pre-orders for The Wand Company's Ultra Ball replica are live here at Sideshow Collectibles ($100), here on Amazon ($109.95), and here at Zavvi ($137.99 - can be bundled with a shirt). You can see how the replica works in the video that features the original Poke Ball replica below.

If you want to begin your Pokemon Poke Ball collection with the Ultra Ball, a breakdown of the previous releases and where to order them can be found below. Additional replicas are expected to launch in the coming months, so stay tuned for more.

In other Pokemon news, Funko recently released their first Pokemon Pocket Pop advent calendar, which includes 24 Pocket Pop surprises for you to uncover each day of December leading up to Christmas. We say "surprises", but if you really want to know exactly what's in the box, you'll find an image highlighting the complete collection on the product page here at Walmart, here on Amazon, and here at Entertainment Earth where you can get your pre-order in for $39.99 to $54.99 depending on the retailer.

