Pokemon Game Announcements Teased for World Championship Weekend

With the 2024 Pokemon World Championships underway now, Pokemon fans are getting not only competitive events but also in-game promotions and giveaways for games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Go, and more. That’s to be expected based on how last year’s World Championship event went, but if you tuned in for that one, you’ll know there’s something more to look forward to this year once the 2024 World Championships conclude. Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president and CEO of The Pokemon Company, confirmed as much this weekend during the start of the event when he said he’d be back during the closing ceremonies to share some “special news” regarding Pokemon games.

Ishihara said as much during his appearance at the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Pokemon World Championships. Addresing the crowd that’d shown up to watch the competitive events, Ishihara thanked the community and the fact that the World Championships’ Hawaiian venue before leaving fans with a tease of what’s to come.

“For now Trainers, let’s focus on the competition ahead, and I’ll see you all again at the closing ceremonies on Sunday evening to share some special news for our Pokemon games,” Ishihara said.

To give some context on what we might get from the closing ceremonies, last year’s big finish for the Pokemon World Championships included a new trailer for the second Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. It was also announced then that Paradox Pokemon would be arriving in the Pokemon TCG, and for Pokemon Unite, Blaziken, Mimikyu, and Meowscarada were all confirmed for the game. The closing ceremony for last year’s event also confirmed the location for the 2024 World Championships, so we’ll likely get a similar reveal on Sunday.

There’s obviously no DLC on the horizon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, though Pokemon Unite is still getting new content, so we may see something for that game at the closing ceremony this weekend as well as news pertaining to the Pokemon TCG. The longshot hope for the event, of course, would be that we hear something more about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the new mainline Pokemon games that were announced earlier this year. We still don’t know much about those games, though it’s been theorized that they won’t be releasing until late next year.