Three Pokemon Coming to Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite is adding three new Pokemon to the roster in the coming weeks. Pokemon Unite has announced that Blaziken, Mimikyu, and Meowscarada will all be coming to the game, starting in September. Blaziken will be coming on September 14th, while Mimikyu and Meowscarada are both "coming soon." We also got some teases of the Pokemon's Unite Moves, with Mimikyu using a Snuggle Forever attack that traps Pokemon underneath them, while Meowscarada has a move that hits all Pokemon in an area. No details on what kind of role the Pokemon will fill, although it's rumored that Mimikyu will be an All-Rounder.

The new Pokemon will kick off the new season of Pokemon Unite, which officially kicks off now that the 2022 World Championships have finished. The game's meta is already seeing some huge swings due to the arrival of Mewtwo to Pokemon Unite, which was so powerful it was almost instantly nerfed after its introduction to the game last month. Mewtwo (which has two Unite Licenses, one for Mega Mewtwo X and one for Mega Mewtwo Y) wasn't available to use in the Pokemon World Championships, but it will almost certainly be a force to reckon with in competitive formats over the next year.

Interestingly, it appears that Pokemon Unite will continue to use its Theia Sky Ruins map in the coming year, which was first introduced last year. Theia Sky Ruins introduced more balanced objectives to Pokemon Unite that made the game less dependent on winning the end-game Zapdos fight in order to secure a victory. Most players enjoy the Theia Sky Ruins and it appears it will remain the dominant map in the coming months.

Pokemon Unite is free to play on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.