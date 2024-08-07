Pokemon TCG Could Hint at a Later 2025 Release for Pokemon Legends Z-A

One prominent Pokemon TCG set seems to think that upcoming card set releases could indicate that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be released later in 2025 than previously believed. Earlier this year, The Pokemon Company announced that it was developing Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a new installment in the Pokemon Legends game series set in the Kalos region. All we know about the game (other than the game will focus on Lumiose City) is that it will come out in 2025 at some point. While most assumed that it would be an early 2025 release given the timing of the previous Pokemon Legends games and the timing of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A announcement, one prominent Pokemon TCG site believes a later release could be in store.

Jon Sahagian of the Pokemon TCG site PokeBeach notes that the Pokemon Trading Card Game typically releases new content tied to upcoming Pokemon games within two months of that game’s release, at least in terms of Japanese sets. So far, the Pokemon TCG set has announced via retailer listings a January set called Battle Partners and two February preconstructed decks, all of which seem to tie to the return of Partner Pokemon. Another set, called The Glory of Team Rocket, was previously revealed versus trademarks but has not been announced via any retailer or official listings.

Sahagian speculates that the upcoming TCG cycle will focus on the return of Partner Pokemon, which would likely continue for several additional months. That would seemingly indicate a later 2025 release date, with even a March or April 2025 release date being later than expected.

Assumably, once Pokemon Legends: Z-A is released, it would likely mean the return of Mega Evolution Pokemon cards to the TCG. The new Pokemon video game will feature Mega Evolution (at least based on a tease during the announcement trailer) and it would make sense that the powerful cards would also make a comeback after nearly a decade’s absense.

Of course, this is all just informed speculation. And the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and other recent Pokemon games shows that The Pokemon Company isn’t afraid to break away from its standard operating procedures. Right now, all we know is that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will come out sometime in 2025.